Following President Biden’s order, US troops withdrew from Afghanistan a year ago. Thousands of Afghans who served the US loyally were released. Three million Afghans who had tasted freedom were again oppressed by the medieval Taliban.

Two decades ago, the US military invaded Afghanistan to eliminate the terrorist organization Al Qaeda. A few weeks ago, Ayman al-Zawahri, the leader of Al Qaeda, who lived comfortably in Kabul, was killed by a US missile. At a cost of over a trillion dollars and the tragic loss of more than 7,000 American and allied soldiers and contractors, the Afghanistan war ended in abject failure for two basic reasons.

First, the White House was responsible for critical decisions. President Bush started wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, then decided to pause to create two democratic nations. He vastly expanded the objectives of the war without considering the time and cost involved.

With equal disregard for the cost of failure, Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden determined to pull out. Because of a Congress where either party now grudgingly supports any president of the same party, the White House unilaterally makes decisions related to war. It enables any president to overturn the decisions of his predecessor, undermining global confidence in America’s stability. President Biden ignored our military commanders who advised us that we could survive with low casualties.

Second, the military took on the task of nation-building in Afghanistan without the rigors that would have revealed the impossibility of the task. A relatively small handful of American troops could not persuade millions of illiterate tribesmen to support a corrupt government in faraway Kabul.

Nor could the American sneer at the traitorous Pakistan providing sanctuary to the Islamic insurgents. Yet dozens of American generals continued to operate knowing that every grunt was futile. The Pentagon has refused to admit its fundamental mistake and reform its decision-making process.

Looking ahead, has the US reversed the situation in Afghanistan in 2001? Emphatically, no.

The US has built an effective internal counter-terrorism defense. While al Qaeda is back in Afghanistan, its core has collapsed. Thousands of terrorists in gangs linked exclusively to Al Qaeda wreak havoc in half a dozen other countries.

But our CIA and special ops forces do an admirable job of preventing them from getting together.

It is regrettable that the Taliban commander was not killed along with al-Zawahri as the price for harboring al-Qaeda. That said, the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is a less than 20-year mandate.

A major threat to American security has shifted far to the Pacific. After watching our weapons aid to Ukraine and our embarrassing flight from Afghanistan, President Xi Jinping is escalating his war against Taiwan, testing whether the American president will commit to our military or stand on the sidelines.