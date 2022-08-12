type here...
Annie Hay is 'not expected to live,' the family said in a statement

(CNN)Anne Heche, who was later admitted to the hospital She crashed her vehicle at her Los Angeles residence last week“There is no expectation of survival,” according to a statement shared by a representative with CNN by her family and friends.

“Unfortunately, as a result of her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a critical coma. She is not expected to survive,” the statement said. “She has long had a choice to donate her organs and is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”
Anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.
    last friday, This happens in a speeding car when they ran off the road and crashed into a residence that burst into flames, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.
      A woman who was in the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, but sought medical attention, according to Lee.
      Heche’s condition remains critical. this weekA spokeswoman for Heche told CNN that the actress suffered “lung injuries requiring mechanical ventilation” and “burns requiring surgical intervention.”
      “We would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital,” the statement continued.
        In their messages, her family and friends also paid tribute to Heche’s “big heart” and “generous spirit”.
        “More than her prodigious talent, she saw it as her life’s work to spread kindness and joy — especially moving the needle on accepting who we love,” the statement read. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and greatly missed for her light.”
        Haye rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual roles of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on the show.
        Heche followed that success with numerous films, including “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog” and “Six Days Seven Nights” opposite Harrison Ford.
          In recent years, Hayes has appeared in television shows such as “The Brave,” “Quantico” and “Chicago PD.”
          After the accident, there was an outpouring of support for the actress from the Hollywood community. Her ex and former “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper, with whom she shares one of her two sons, wrote on it. Instagram: “Ann Hay’s thoughts and prayers tonight for this beautiful woman, actress and mother. We love you.”



