Annie Hay is ‘not expected to live,’ the family said in a statement

Anne Heche, who was later admitted to the hospital She crashed her vehicle at her Los Angeles residence last week"There is no expectation of survival," according to a statement shared by a representative with CNN by her family and friends.

“Unfortunately, as a result of her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a critical coma. She is not expected to survive,” the statement said. “She has long had a choice to donate her organs and is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

last friday, This happens in a speeding car when they ran off the road and crashed into a residence that burst into flames, Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

A woman who was in the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, but sought medical attention, according to Lee.

