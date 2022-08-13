New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Anne Heche The eldest son, Homer Lafoon, bids an emotional farewell to his mother after her death.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional upheaval, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is freed from the pain and begins to explore what I would imagine to be her eternal freedom,” Homer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Confirmed.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love. In the meantime, rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.” The announcement ended.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star She was in a coma a week ago after being involved in a serious car wreck and suffered a “severe” brain injury, a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital.

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

Lafoon, 21, is Heche’s eldest son, whom she shares with Coleman Lafoon. Both of them were married from 2001 to 2009.

She also has a son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper, whom she dated from 2007 to 2018.

Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in the hospital and provide insight into the day of the crash

Following the news of Heche’s fiery car accident, Lafoon and best friend Heather Perry showed up Monday at the hospital where Anne was being treated. Both looked exhausted as they embraced.

Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for Heche told Fox News Digital that she felt a pang “Significant Pulmonary Injury” and requiring “mechanical ventilation” with “burns requiring surgical intervention.”

On Thursday, Haye’s rep told Fox News Digital that the actress was “not expected to survive.”

Anne Heche car crash: Tenant who lost home talks ‘crazy, painful time’

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs, and she has been placed on life support to see if anything is viable,” a spokesperson for Heche’s friends and family added in a statement.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery, and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center,” the statement continued.

“Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. Rather than extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy as her life’s work—especially moving the needle on the acceptance of those you loved. She will be remembered for her brave honesty and her light. So much is missed,” the statement concluded.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.