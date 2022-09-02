New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne H died in August and did not set up a final will and testament before she died, as her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, sought to establish guardianship over his mother’s estate.

Lafoon, 20, filed the papers Angels Superior Court on Wednesday, according to Page Six, and is requesting to be named an administrator of her estate, which has an “unknown” value, and require a forensic accounting to be conducted to establish its value.

In addition, Homer, who Hache shares with ex-husband Coley Lafoon, requested to be appointed “guardian ad litem” over Atlas Tupper, his 13-year-old brother from Hache’s decade-long partnership with James Tupper, and “due a waiver bond.”

The next hearing will be held on October 11.

Cremated by Anne Haye, to be laid to rest forever in a mausoleum in Hollywood

Peter Walzer, Founding Partner Walzer Melcher & YodaSpeaking exclusively to Fox News Digital, while the process is difficult, it’s not uncommon for people to pass “intestate,” or without a valid will, and because Homer is a legal adult, Heche has a “chance” to receive half of the estate.

“Because Mrs. Hay died in Los Angeles without a will or trust, California Laws Intestate succession governs the disposition of her estate. Assets in named beneficiary accounts will be distributed to the beneficiaries, including retirement accounts,” he said.

Heche’s death was ruled an accident last month, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Late The actress died “Inhalation and thermal injuries” with “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma” were among “other significant conditions” that caused her death on Thursday, August 11.

Anne Heche’s son pays tribute after mother’s death: ‘Hopefully my mother is free from pain’

A coroner’s report can list only one of five methods of death: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental, or undetermined.

Because Atlas was a minor, Walzer explained, his brother “requested that he be appointed guardian of his mother’s estate.”

“Homer will have to apply to probate court, but Homer will likely inherit half of his mother’s estate,” Walzer said. But whether he will be appointed guardian of the estate is an unanswered question.

“He is only 20 years old and may not have the financial experience to manage his brother’s estate,” he said.

After the New York Times bestselling author was declared brain dead, Aug. “Peacefully off life support” on Sunday 14th. She was involved in a fiery car crash in Mar Vista on Aug. 5 and suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” before receiving medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills. Donate her organs By OneLegacy Foundation.

Anne Heche, 53, ‘peacefully stopped life support’

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional upheaval, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is freed from the pain and begins to explore what I would imagine is her eternal freedom. Homer said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Heche’s death. Confirmed.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for their love, and I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Collie, and my stepmom, Alexi. At this time. Rest in Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”

It is unclear why Heche did not make a final will before his death.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Walzer notes that “it’s common for people dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues to not plan for their death.” He said: “Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Tupac Shakur, Pablo Picasso and others died without a will or belief.”

Prince, who died a Fentanyl overdose He had no legal heirs to his name when he died in April 2016, aged 57, and his six half-siblings were until recently locked in a court battle over his $156 million estate.

In August, six years after his death, a Minnesota judge signed off on an agreement distributing the assets, music rights and any additional intangibles to the six siblings, three of whom sold their shares to an independent publishing company called Primary Wave.

Aretha Franklin died in 2018 and left no will aside from several handwritten notes found around her house after her death. The late Queen of Soul’s estate is further saddled with an enormous tax debt, which has only recently been paid off.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Detroit Free Press reported in July that a $7.8 million debt owed to the Internal Revenue Service was paid in full after eight years of unpaid taxes. Her four sons are now expected to inherit part of her estate, but the case is still open.

Amy Winehouse also died without a valid will. Forbes estimated her net worth at less than $5 million when she died in 2011, and her parents, Janice and Mitch Winehouse, inherited her assets.

“Celebrities without estate plans are creative people,” Walzer says. “They live alternative lifestyles where financial planning is not their top priority.”