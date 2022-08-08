New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Where is the “Better Together” podcast episode Anne Heche and co-host Heather Duffy “Drunk Vodka” with “Wine Chasers” has been removed due to “inaccurate reporting,” Fox News Digital can confirm.

An episode of the podcast was posted online on Friday, but was removed after Heche was involved in a fatal confrontation that left a house on fire and the actress in “critical condition.”

The episode was originally recorded on Tuesday – three days before the clash.

“We pulled the episode because there was grossly inaccurate reporting that the episode was recorded the day of the accident, when in fact it was recorded the Tuesday before the accident,” said Ryan Tillotson, a spokesman for Fox News Digital, the media company behind the podcast.

Anne Heche ‘Drunk Vodka’ with ‘Wine Chasers’ in Podcast Posted Before ‘Horrific’ Los Angeles Crash

Duffy recounts that a doctor suggested that the two “drink vodka instead of wine.”

“And we listened! And we were drinking it — with wine chasers,” Haye said in the since-deleted podcast episode.

The “Another World” star also revealed that she was not having a good day.

“Today is a very special day,” Heche admitted. “I don’t know what happened. Some days are good, and I don’t know if you’ve ever had them, but some days, Mama said… some days they’re not good. They’re just bad days. And I don’t know why. Some days end up like this and things get really Don’t move me like that.”

Heche crashed her vehicle Friday twice while driving in the Mar Vista neighborhood. She first drove her car into the garage door of the apartment complex before crashing into the house.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

A neighbor witness spoke to Fox News Digital about Saturday’s crash. Lynne Bernstein, explains in detail Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw the car driving down their street “at a high rate of speed” before hearing the sound of his wife’s car crashing into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein asked his neighbor, Dave, Heche if she was okay and she replied that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene, asked neighbors if anyone was home and alerted first responders that a woman was inside.

The tenant came out of her house from the next room and said she was “shocked” by what had happened. The tenant told a group of people outside her house to “get out of my house” before realizing a car had hit her house.

Heche suffered burns in the crash but was “conscious and breathing” when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn fire in the heavily damaged structure and rescue a female adult found inside the vehicle, who was taken by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition,” The statement said.

Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this report.