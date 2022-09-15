New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heches The second memoir, “Call Me Anne,” will be dedicated to her two sons, Homer Lafoon and Atlas Tupper, and is set for a January 24 release date. The Emmy Award-winning actress died last month at the age of 53.

The 140-page book, a follow-up to her 2001 tome, “Call Me Crazy” Start Publishing and its imprint are distributed by Viva Editions, an independent publisher based in New Jersey.

Publisher Jared Weisfeld exclusively told Fox News Digital that Heche “dedicated the book to her children.”

Heche shares son Homer with ex-husband Coley Lafoon and she has son Atlas with ex-partner James Tupper.

“She talks about it A wound in the book and gives advice on how to deal with it,” says Weisfeld. “There are creative prompts at the end of each chapter, and she helped create them.”

The late actress recounts personal stories from throughout her life in her book, “including a history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, her journey to love herself and more.”

She previously discussed the possibility of a second book in the works while chatting on her episode. “Better Together” Podcast With co-host Heather Duffy.

According to the Associated Press, Heche signed a contract with the publisher in May and turned in the manuscript before she died.

The author also describes her “rise to fame, how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and her encounter with Harvey Weinstein.”

Heche crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles, setting the building on fire, on August 5. She was declared brain dead on August 11 and legally deceased on August 12.

She died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” and the manner of death was listed as “accidental” by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The report also listed “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma” among “other significant circumstances.”

According to National Library of Medicine “60% to 90% of motor vehicle collisions involve sternal fractures.”

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs , And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her rep confirmed at the time.

Her remains were cremated and her ashes placed in a grave Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The cemetery has become a cultural center in recent years for film screenings, musical performances and festivals.

In a statement to The Associated Press last month, Homer said he and his brother “believe my mother will love the site we’ve chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene, and she’ll be among her Hollywood peers.”