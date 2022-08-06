New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche was an eyewitness to the accident Angels Details of the crash were shared with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, described the crash as “horrific” and said he “couldn’t breathe” while trying to help Heche from the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw the car driving down their street “at a high rate of speed” before hearing the sound of his wife’s car crashing into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein asked his neighbor, Dave, Heche if she was okay and she responded that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene, asked neighbors if anyone was home, and they alerted first responders that a woman was inside.

The tenant of the house came out of his house from the next room and was “shocked” to see what had happened. The tenant told a group of people outside her house to “get out of my house” before realizing a car had hit her house.

Dave took two rented dogs to his house. Bernstein noted that the tenant was “perfectly fine, thank God” after the explosion.

Bernstein told Fox News Digital that Heche was “conscious” but did not know how “recovered” she was following the crash.

Heche crashed a vehicle into a Mar Vista, Calif., home on Friday, setting it on fire and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to emergency responders.

A resident was at home at the time of the accident and survived the accident. But Heche suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” when she was placed on a stretcher.

Brian Humphrey, Rep Los Angeles Fire Department Fox News Digital says the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement that there was only one person in the vehicle when it crashed into the 1952 two-story home.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn fire in the heavily damaged structure and rescue a female adult found inside the vehicle, who was taken by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition,” The statement said.