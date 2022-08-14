New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heches Ex-husband Coley Lafoon said their son Homer, 20, was “strong” and “okay” in an emotional message after her death on Friday.

“I love her and I miss her and I always will,” Lafoon said in a video posted on Instagram. “Homer is fine. He’s grieving, it’s been tough, probably really tough as anyone can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s going to be fine.”

LaFoon thanked those who checked in to see how he and Homer were doing when Heche was hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. her death On Friday.

“Your check-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, was beautiful, thank you,” Lafoon said. “It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s hard for Homer. But we’ve got each other and we have a lot of support and we’re going to be fine.”

Anne Heche’s son pays tribute after mother’s death: ‘Hopefully my mother is free from pain’

Lafoon and Heche were married from 2001-2009.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress She was hospitalized in a coma a week ago after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood last Friday. She is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Heche suffered a “severe” brain injury after the crash and was declared brain dead on Friday.

“Anne is probably — I think she’s freed from pain and is experiencing or should experience something further on her journey,” Lafoon continued. “She came in hot and she had a lot to say.”

Fighting back tears, he continued, “She was brave and fearless and loved really hard and was never afraid to tell us what she thought and what she believed and it was always love. It was about love. So, goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thanks. Thanks for all the good times. . So much. And see you on the other side. In the meantime, I’ve got our boy. He’s going to be fine. Love you.”

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

Homer was Lafoon Heche’s eldest son.

She also has a son, Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper, who she dated from 2007 to 2018.

Homer paid tribute to his mother on Friday. “My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional upheaval, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is freed from the pain and begins to explore what I would imagine is her eternal freedom,” Homer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Said.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love. In the meantime, rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.” The announcement ended.