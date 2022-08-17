New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche’s death was ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 53-year-old actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” and the manner of death was listed as “accidental.”

The report also listed “sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma” among “other significant circumstances.”

Her death was recorded in the coroner’s report as Thursday, August 11.

Heche’s place of death was listed as “Hospital” and Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. It is recorded that Ukpo presided over the autopsy.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “Sternal fractures result from motor vehicle collisions in 60% to 90% of cases.”

The fracture is “slightly more common in females than males” and usually occurs when the chest hits the steering wheel in a collision, especially in older vehicles without airbags.

Thermal burns are defined by the National Library of Medicine as “injuries to the skin caused by excessive heat, usually associated with hot surfaces, hot liquids, steam, or flame.”