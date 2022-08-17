New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New video footage documenting the aftermath Anne Heches Car accident On August 5, the late actress revealed that her house was damaged after she crashed her car into it and it burst into flames.

Representatives from several law enforcement agencies visited the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near Venice Beach where Lynn Michel lived with her pets.

In a video provided to Fox News Digital, a Los Angeles Police Department A formal stand is in the doorway with a view of the sky through the ceiling between charred wooden beams.

A woman who appears to be Michelle, who rents the house, sifts through the rubble in an attempt to find salvageable items.

Anne Hache ‘peacefully turned off life support’

In the video, a firefighter is seen measuring the distance from the car’s entry point to the back wall.

“There’s a car right there,” the firefighter said.

Emmy Award winning actress He was taken off life support on Sunday after being declared brain dead two days ago.

A biographical film of Anne Haye is still airing after her death

Michelle described Heche’s death as “devastating” while updating fans in a video posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Her family and her friends and her children, especially, have really lost a lot, and my heart goes out to them,” Michelle said.

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

“This whole situation is tragic, and there are really no words. I send love to everyone involved.”

In a previous social media postMichelle is “still recovering and trying to figure it out from the bottom up,” it said.

“I want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone from all over the world for the overwhelming love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the last week,” she added.

A GoFundMe set up by property owners on Mishele’s behalf has raised more than $178,000.

August 5 In overhead video captured from the scene, H The wheels came off the burning house A firefighter on a stretcher with a white protective sheet covering her body.

When they reached the ambulance, she sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche “had not regained consciousness shortly after the accident”.

Heche suffered a “Acute Anoxic Brain Injury” And remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs , And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her spokesperson confirmed last week.

Later it was found in the blood test “presence of drugs” The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. But additional testing is needed “to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment.”

Heche found small-screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to silver screen fame in the late ’90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” alongside Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”