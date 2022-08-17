closer
Video

Lynne Mishele, a tenant living in Anne Heche’s home, crashed on August 5, trying to find belongings from the destroyed home in Los Angeles.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

New video footage documenting the aftermath Anne Heches Car accident On August 5, the late actress revealed that her house was damaged after she crashed her car into it and it burst into flames.

Representatives from several law enforcement agencies visited the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near Venice Beach where Lynn Michel lived with her pets.

In a video provided to Fox News Digital, a Los Angeles Police Department A formal stand is in the doorway with a view of the sky through the ceiling between charred wooden beams.

A woman who appears to be Michelle, who rents the house, sifts through the rubble in an attempt to find salvageable items.

Anne Hache ‘peacefully turned off life support’

Video footage has been released of Anne Heche's car crash that damaged a home in LA from the August 5 collision.

Video footage has been released of Anne Heche’s car crash that damaged a home in LA from the August 5 collision.
(Lynn Mitchell)

In the video, a firefighter is seen measuring the distance from the car’s entry point to the back wall.

“There’s a car right there,” the firefighter said.

Emmy Award winning actress He was taken off life support on Sunday after being declared brain dead two days ago.

A biographical film of Anne Haye is still airing after her death

Michelle described Heche’s death as “devastating” while updating fans in a video posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Her family and her friends and her children, especially, have really lost a lot, and my heart goes out to them,” Michelle said.

An LAPD officer stands in the doorway of Lynne Michel's home after Anne Heche crashed her car through the home on Aug. 5.

An LAPD officer stands in the doorway of Lynne Michel’s home after Anne Heche crashed her car through the house on Aug. 5.
(Lynn Mitchell)

After the accident, authorities checked the residence and found the house on fire.

After the accident, authorities checked the residence and found the house on fire.
(Lynn Mitchell)

About 60 firemen worked to douse the fire. August 5. A firefighter sifts through the debris nearly two weeks after the fire.

About 60 firemen worked to douse the fire. August 5. A firefighter sifts through the debris nearly two weeks after the fire.
(Lynn Mitchell)

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

“This whole situation is tragic, and there are really no words. I send love to everyone involved.”

In a previous social media postMichelle is “still recovering and trying to figure it out from the bottom up,” it said.

“I want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone from all over the world for the overwhelming love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the last week,” she added.

A GoFundMe set up by property owners on Mishele’s behalf has raised more than $178,000.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

A firefighter takes measurements at Lynn Michel's home after Anne Heche's crash. He was taken off life support Sunday after the crash.

A firefighter takes measurements at Lynn Michel’s home after Anne Heche’s crash. He was taken off life support Sunday after the crash.
(Lynn Mitchell)

August 5 In overhead video captured from the scene, H The wheels came off the burning house A firefighter on a stretcher with a white protective sheet covering her body.

When they reached the ambulance, she sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche “had not regained consciousness shortly after the accident”.

Heche suffered a “Acute Anoxic Brain Injury” And remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

Lynne Michelle's friend helps her look after what's left of her possessions from the fire.

Lynne Michelle’s friend helps her look after what’s left of her possessions from the fire.
(Lynn Mitchell)

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs, And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her spokesperson confirmed last week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Later it was found in the blood test “presence of drugs” The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. But additional testing is needed “to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment.”

Heche found small-screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to silver screen fame in the late ’90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” alongside Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.