Anne Heches A blood test “revealed the presence of drugs,” Fox News Digital can confirm.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital on Thursday: “Based on the blood draw, it revealed Presence of drugsBut additional testing is needed to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment.”

“Additional testing was sent to rule out anything administered at the hospital,” according to the LAPD. “Any secondary drugs [takes] Up to 30 days [a] A second test should come back,” officials told Fox News Digital.

According to TMZ, Haye was high on cocaine and fentanyl when she crashed her vehicle into a home in Mar Vista on Friday and started a fire, which destroyed the home and sent the actress to the hospital, where she remains in a coma.

Heche, 53, had her blood tested after being hospitalized, where law enforcement sources told TMZ they found “cocaine” in her system.

“Right now, our main focus is medical treatment first, and if everything comes back according to the toxicology results she will eventually face criminal charges,” Lee told Fox News Digital.

According to the outlet, “fentanyl” was also found in her system, but more tests are needed to determine if the opioid was in her system at the time of the crash, as it is sometimes used as a pain reliever in hospitals.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency It lists fentanyl as a Schedule II controlled substance “similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent,” and notes that even two milligrams (less than a grain of salt) of the synthetic opioid can be fatal, depending on the person’s body size.

Additionally, sources report that her “condition is critical” and “hasn’t improved since her hospitalization.”

The Los Angeles Police Department Speaking to Fox News Digital on Thursday, the victims did not have any injuries related to the incident. In that situation, all potential charges would have been misdemeanors. However, the LAPD “later learned that one victim was injured and the injured victim received medical attention.”

Police say Lynn Mitchell, the woman who lived in the destroyed home, was hit by some of the debris and also suffered smoke-related injuries. She was not hospitalized, but “she was very traumatized, emotionally traumatized.” But Detective Olin Osborne cautioned, “We don’t want to prejudice people based on an unconfirmed preliminary report.”

Heche suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” as she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, video footage from the scene shows, sitting up suddenly as officers rushed her to an ambulance.

“She had a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns,” a spokesman for Heche said earlier in the week, adding that “she had not been conscious since shortly after the accident.”

Before the fire broke out, witnesses in the residential community told TMZ they tried to get the actress out of her car before she hit the garage door, backed her vehicle out of the parking lot and fled the scene. minutes later, “Donnie Brasco” star She crashes the car into a house and the house catches fire.

Lynne Bernstein, an eyewitness, gave an account of the incident Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Fox News’ Carolyn Thayer and Larry Fink contributed to this report.