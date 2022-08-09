New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Soon after news broke that actress Anne Hache had “not regained consciousness” and was in a coma car accident Last week, Heche’s 20-year-old son, Homer Lafoon, and best friend, Heather Perry, were spotted at the hospital where Anne was being treated. Both looked exhausted as they embraced.

According to Duffy, who was unavailable Friday, more information is coming in about the day of the crash.

Both Lafoon and Duffy were seen outside the hospital between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm on Monday.

They did not come or go in the same car. Duffy spent a tense 30 to 45 minutes outside on the phone before heading to the hospital. She came out again around 1:00 PM to make a 30-minute phone call.

Lafoon was seen with Duffy as the two walked out of the hospital together, where they talked for several minutes.

Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche’s car speeding moments before the crash

Lafoon is Heche’s eldest son, whom she shares with Coleman Lafoon. Both of them were married from 2001 to 2009.

She also has a son Atlas with the actor James TupperWho she was with from 2007 to 2018.

At one point, Lafoon was spotted with another young woman who accompanied him to and from the hospital.

Duffy said she did not see Heche the day of the accident.

Duffy is Heche’s co-host on their podcast, “Better Together with Anne Heche and Heather Duffy.”

She also clarified that A recent podcast episode With Heche, the two women “drank vodka” and “wine chasers” on the Tuesday before the accident.

On the way to her car, Duffy asks about Heche’s status. She looked distraught, but shared, “We hope she’ll be fine.”

Although Heche was in the past described as stable Her representative told Fox News Digital that “she had been unconscious for a short time after the accident.”

The spokesman also noted that Heche was in “serious critical condition” and had “significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention.”

A public information officer for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for a sample of Haye’s blood and that if she was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she could be charged with a DUI hit-and-run. run

