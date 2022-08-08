New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne H She will not spend “significant time” in jail after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Heche, 53, faces reckless driving and hit-and-run charges, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Niama Rahmani explained that the actress will receive only misdemeanor charges because she did not cause any bodily harm to anyone involved in the accidents.

The actress crashed her Mini Cooper twice on Friday, with the second crash causing a fire that destroyed a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood. Heche suffered burns but was “conscious and breathing” when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

Rahmani told Fox News Digital that He could get up to six months in jail for the hit-and-run charge alone, and up to 90 days for the reckless driving charge.

Anne Heche’s podcast where she ‘drank vodka’ with ‘wine chasers’ has been removed due to ‘mandatory reporting’

Attorney Ari Shamulian of the My Rights Law Group told Fox News Digital that Heche could spend time in prison for the crash.

“In this case, there is other video that shows her vehicle traveling at high speed and crashing into the building,” Shamulian explained. “I anticipate that there will be custodial time with this case, where the evidence shows that her level of negligence is very high.”

If a toxicology report concludes that Haye was driving drunk, she may be Charged with misdemeanor DUI. Rahmani explained that for that charge, the actress could be jailed for up to six months.

A public information officer for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that Aug. On the 5th He confirmed that he had obtained a warrant for a blood sample. Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If Heche is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit and run, the LAPD told Fox News Digital.

The case will then be presented to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Shamulian, who works as a criminal defense attorney, explained why police were unable to obtain a blood or breath sample at the time of the crash.

“It is my understanding that she was injured in the collision,” Shamulian told Fox News Digital. “And in the state of California, if someone doesn’t consent to submit to a blood or breath sample, the police have to get a warrant to get those blood or breath samples. Otherwise, it’s an unreasonable search or seizure.”

Shamulian said Heche was “lucky” her allegations were misdemeanors.

“Given her level of recklessness, her driving and her speed, she’s very fortunate to be at the level of misconduct,” Shamulian told Fox News Digital. “And it’s a case of why it’s important not to drink and drive.”

According to Rehmani, Heche’s legal punishment will most likely be in the form of criminal restitution. The “Donnie Brasco” actress will be fined and held liable for property damage costs associated with both crashes.

On top of criminal court fines, Heche can sue in civil court.

The owner of the home where Heche collapsed was home at the time and “narrowly escaped physical harm” after the fire started. Lynn is Michelle’s neighbor Created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Michelle lost her entire lifetime of possessions, which took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to access, contain and fully extinguish.

“Lynne lives in a Mar Vista home with her beautiful children Bree and Reuben and Marley the turtle, which was destroyed this week when a car crashed into the house at high speed, causing the house to catch fire,” the campaign said.

“Even more distressing, Lynn lost her lifetime possessions, mementos, all her business equipment, including her laptop and iPad, her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With the help of firefighters, she was able to pull through. A few sentimental items were damaged from the wreckage. Everything else was lost. .”

Heche is currently in “stable condition” as he recovers from the crash.