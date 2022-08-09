New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

exclusive- Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in the hospital and offer insight into the day of the crash. Continue reading…

‘My Sweet Friend’- Olivia Newton-John has linked up with the ex-wife of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott, who mysteriously disappeared in 2005. Continue reading…

Pratt trolled ‘Woke’- Chris Pratt has slammed ‘woke critics’ of his new show ‘The Terminal List’, taking to Instagram to troll them. Continue reading…

Moving out of a suit- Taylor Swift punches back in copyright lawsuit, claims she wrote hit ‘Shake It Off’ herself Continue reading…

‘High Rate of Speed’- Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche’s car speeding away moments before the crash. Continue reading…

Honor of a daughter- Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has paid emotional tribute to the late ‘Grease’ star. Continue reading…

Kim slams Kanye- Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s humiliating meme about her split with Pete Davidson. Continue reading…

Hollywood’s dynamic duo- Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s Most Dynamic Duo Made Box Office Billions. Continue reading…

keep calm- ‘Magnum, PI’ actor Roger E. Mosley (83) died. Continue reading…

Britney defends herself- Britney Spears and Sam Asgari have slammed ex Kevin Federline over allegations that their children are avoiding him. Continue reading…

Another star arrested- ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller has been indicted. Continue reading…

