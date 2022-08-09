Anne H. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

exclusive- Anne Heche’s best friend and son visit her in the hospital and offer insight into the day of the crash. Continue reading…

‘My Sweet Friend’- Olivia Newton-John has linked up with the ex-wife of her boyfriend Patrick McDermott, who mysteriously disappeared in 2005. Continue reading…

Pratt trolled ‘Woke’- Chris Pratt has slammed ‘woke critics’ of his new show ‘The Terminal List’, taking to Instagram to troll them. Continue reading…

Taylor Swift has been accused of stealing the lyrics for her hit song "Shake It Off," and she

Moving out of a suit- Taylor Swift punches back in copyright lawsuit, claims she wrote hit ‘Shake It Off’ herself Continue reading…

‘High Rate of Speed’- Doorbell camera video captures Anne Heche’s car speeding away moments before the crash. Continue reading…

Honor of a daughter- Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi has paid emotional tribute to the late ‘Grease’ star. Continue reading…

Olivia Newton-John

Kim slams Kanye- Kim Kardashian ‘couldn’t stand’ Kanye’s humiliating meme about her split with Pete Davidson. Continue reading…

Hollywood’s dynamic duo- Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese: How Hollywood’s Most Dynamic Duo Made Box Office Billions. Continue reading…

keep calm- ‘Magnum, PI’ actor Roger E. Mosley (83) died. Continue reading…

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's sons aren't happy with what Kevin Federline said about Federline and the pop star's split, and why they're avoiding their mom.

Britney defends herself- Britney Spears and Sam Asgari have slammed ex Kevin Federline over allegations that their children are avoiding him. Continue reading…

Another star arrested- ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller has been indicted. Continue reading…

