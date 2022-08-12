New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Anne Heche, as of Friday morning, remained in a coma with a “severe” brain injury and was “not expected to survive,” a spokesperson for the actress told Fox News Digital on Thursday evening.

Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor – and “she is being kept on life support to determine if there is any,” the spokesman said. [organs] are viable.”

The actress is 53 years old.

She will be on a ventilator to see if any organs can be donated as per her wishes.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery, and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center,” the statement continued.

A spokesperson for Heche said on Thursday that the actress had not been conscious since shortly after the car accident last Friday.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 105,821 Americans are currently in need of an organ transplant.

In the first six months of 2022 alone, more than 24,000 exchanges have already taken place, the same firm said.

In 2021, organ transplants reached a record high – surpassing 40,000 transfers for the first time.

It also included a record number of kidney, heart and liver transplants, UNOS reported.

Many organs and tissues can be transplanted.

These include kidney, liver, pancreas, heart, lung, intestine, corneas, skin, bone, bone marrow, heart valves, connective tissue, middle ear and vascularized composite allografts, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Organ matching and allocation is a careful, deliberate process to ensure that an organ is the best match for its recipient.

Also, as Reuters recently reported, 33 women in the United States received a uterus transplant between 2016 and 2021 — and by July 2022, 19 of them, or 58%, had delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers noted in JAMA Surgery.

“Uterus transplantation should be considered a clinical reality in the US,” the researchers wrote.

Organ transplants hit record highs in 2021

In 74% of those recipients, the uterus was still functioning a year after the transplant, the same outlet noted.

Organ matching and allocation is a careful, deliberate process to ensure that an organ is best matched to its recipient, according to UNOS.

Medical experts look at the matching criteria in terms of blood and tissue type, organ size, time spent on transplant and distance between donor and recipient.

In special cases, other criteria include medical urgency, level of immune system matching, and whether the recipient is young or old.

Also, New York researchers recently transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people — the latest development in the long quest to save human lives with animal organs, as The Associated Press noted last month.

Fox News Digital’s Bree Stimson and Julia Musto contributed reporting to this story.