Anne Heche Under investigation for felony DUI, stemming from Friday’s crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the victims involved in the incident were initially uninjured. In that situation, all potential charges would have been misdemeanors. However, the LAPD “later learned that one victim was injured and the injured victim received medical attention.”

Lynne Michel, a woman who lived in the home destroyed by Haye, was hit by some debris and also suffered smoke-related injuries, police said. She was not hospitalized. “She’s very traumatized, emotionally traumatized,” we’re told. But office Olin Osborne cautioned, “We don’t want to prejudice people based on an unconfirmed preliminary report.”

The fire destroyed the house and everything inside. Lynn is Michelle’s neighbor Created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Heche is in a coma and in “extremely critical condition,” her spokeswoman told Fox News Digital.

The 53-year-old actress suffered burns and was “conscious and breathing” as she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, video footage from the scene showed officers rushing her to an ambulance. .

Ellen DeGeneres sent her best wishes to former actress Anne Heche, who was left in a coma after a car accident

“She had a significant lung injury that required mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention,” according to Heche’s spokesperson, adding that “she had not been conscious since shortly after the accident.”

On Monday, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for Heche’s blood sample on August 5.

Anne Heche crashes into a burning house; The actress was taken in an ambulance with severe burns

Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If Los Angeles Police Department officials find that Hache was intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit and run.

Lynne Bernstein, an eyewitness, gave an account of the incident Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”