Anne Heche on life support, not expected to survive

According to a spokesperson, Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury from a fire accident a week ago and is not expected to survive.

The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is on life support for a possible organ donation, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital north of Los Angeles, the statement said. Such an injury is caused by a persistent lack of oxygen in the brain.

“She is not expected to survive,” the statement said. “She has long decided to donate her organs and is being kept on life support to determine if they are viable.”

On the morning of August 5, Heche’s car crashed into a house in the West Los Angeles area, and a fire broke out inside the house.

Earlier Thursday, police said they were investigating Heche for drunk driving. Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found drugs in her system, according to LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee.

Toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, will need to be done to better identify the drugs and distinguish them from any drugs she may have been given for treatment in the hospital.

Heche (left) and Sandra Oh at a Toronto hotel promoting their film Catfight during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Evidence of the crash is still being collected, police said, and they will present the case to prosecutors if warranted once the investigation is complete.

A spokesman for Heche declined to comment on the investigation.

On Tuesday, Heche spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston said she was in a coma after the accident due to burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

“Courageous Integrity”

“Anna had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. In addition to her extraordinary talent, she saw her life’s work in spreading kindness and joy, especially moving the needle to accept the one you love,” the statement said Thursday. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and greatly missed by her light.”

Heche, 53, was one of Hollywood’s most prominent movie stars in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco and Harrison Ford Six Days, seven nights. In her 2001 memoir, she described her lifelong struggle with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on a network series. Chicago Police as well as Everybody get upand in 2020 was a member Dancing with the Stars.

