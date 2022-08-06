New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Anne Heche He was in “stable” condition after crashing the car into his California home on Friday, ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane said, adding that Hache “expects to be fired.”

According to the Daily Mail, Heche, 53, remains in hospital following the dramatic crash in Mar Vista.

Despite their split, Jane paid an emotional tribute to the actress.

Jane offered his “thoughts and prayers” and called her “one of the true talents of her generation.”

“Anne and I are no longer an item, and today’s tragic news is devastating for me and all those who loved her,” Jane told the media outlet.

“My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. Right now Anne is stable and moving forward.”

Heche’s former partner of more than 10 years, James Tupper, also paid tribute to the wounded actress.

Tupper took to Instagram To share a photo of Heche and their son Atlas on Friday night, writing, “Thoughts and prayers tonight Anneheche for this beautiful woman, actress and mother. We love you.”

The “Six Days Seven Nights” star first reportedly crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a garage. Apartment complex in Los Angeles.

Witnesses told TMZ they tried to get the actress out of her car before she fled.

Shortly after her first crash, Heche crashed into a nearby home Mar vista and kindled the flames, According to FOX 11. The house was engulfed in flames and Heche was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital.

Heche, who also dated Ellen DeGeneres, suffered burns “Consciousness and Breathing” When she was placed on a stretcher.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told Fox News Digital that Heche was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to FOX 11, no other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.