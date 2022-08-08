New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne H She is in a coma after a car crash that caught fire and nearly destroyed a home in Los Angeles on Friday, her rep confirmed to Fox News Digital.

A spokeswoman for the actress said Hache, 53, was in a “critical condition”.

“She had a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention,” the spokesperson said. “She was in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A spokesperson for High shared it on Saturday She is in “stable condition.” The actress’ “family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Anne Heche will not spend ‘any significant time’ in jail for fire accident, expert says

Heche’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, previously said: Daily Mail The actress is “expected to be evaluated.”

actress She crashed the Mini Cooper twice On Friday, a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood was nearly destroyed when a second crash sparked a fire.

Heche suffered burns but was “conscious and breathing” when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for Heche’s blood sample on August 5.

Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If Heche is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit and run, the LAPD told Fox News Digital.

The case will then be presented to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Legal experts note that the “Donnie Brasco” star could be charged with hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The owner of the home where Heche collapsed was home at the time and “narrowly escaped physical harm” after the fire started. Lynn is Michelle’s neighbor Created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Michelle lost her entire lifetime of possessions that took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to access, contain and fully extinguish.

“Lynne lives in a Mar Vista home with her beautiful children Bree and Reuben and Marley the turtle, which was destroyed this week when a car crashed into the house at high speed, causing the house to catch fire,” the campaign said.

“Even more distressing, Lynn lost her lifetime possessions, mementos, all her business equipment, including her laptop and iPad, her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With the help of firefighters, she was able to pull through. A few sentimental items were damaged from the wreckage. Everything else was lost. .”