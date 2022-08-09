New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Warning: This article contains graphic content.

Anne Heche remained in the public eye for her often eccentric personality, but her troubled history was not without weight as she tried to survive sexual abuse at the hands of her father and a very public breakup with her. Ellen DeGeneres.

Heche, 53, who is currently in a “coma” after her car crashed in a fire in Los Angeles last week, suffered a mental breakdown in 2000 just hours after her three-year relationship with the comedian ended.

She fearlessly parked her SUV on a highway in central California and walked a mile across the road into the desert before knocking on a stranger’s door in Cantua Creek, Fresno County.

Authorities responded to the concerned resident’s home and Heche, known for his roles in “Another World” and “Juror,” among other projects, was taken to the hospital after officers on the scene determined he had a serious medical problem.

“She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some spaceship,” a Fresno deputy wrote in a report at the time.

A year later, Heche admitted to Larry King that she was “ecstatic” when she got out of her car: “By the time I took the pill I was so far gone, you know, I was waiting for my spaceship.”

She told Page Six last year that the failed relationship not only blacklisted her from Hollywood, but also “cancelled” her. entertainment industry For over a decade.

“I didn’t do a studio film for 10 years,” she says of the fall. “I was fired from a $10 million movie deal and never saw the light of day in a studio film.”

Heche, the youngest of five children, grew up in a strict Baptist Christian family and told King that her father, Donald, was “in total denial” about her “promiscuous” life. He was 13 years old when he died at the age of 45.

That same year, her brother Nathan died in a car crash at the age of 18.

In various interviews over the years, she has claimed that her father sexually abused her early on when she was a toddler.

“He raped me, he stuck his d—k in my mouth, he fondled me, he put me on all fours and had sex with me,” Heche told Barbara Walters in 2001, adding that the abuse was only “in my memory.”

“I think it’s always hard for kids to talk about abuse because it’s just a memory. I didn’t carry around a tape recorder, I didn’t chisel anything in stone,” she said. “Someone looks at it and says, ‘Well, how do you know for sure?’ And that’s one of the saddest things about it. You don’t.”

She contracted herpes from her father: “I got a rash, I had sores, welts on my nose and my lips.”

Heche also created “a fictional world” that she escaped during her abuse, a planet that was evoked during her ecstatic trip to Fresno.

“I called my alter ego Celestia,” she told Walters. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I thought I was crazy.”

Her mother, Nancy, at one point “got off the phone” with Heche when he confronted her about her father’s abusive past, and has since denied the claims, which were published in Heche’s 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy.”

The “Six Days and Seven Nights” actress married cameraman Coleman “Coley” Lafoon in September 2001, and the couple has one son, Homer.

They separated after five years of marriage and the divorce was finalized on March 4, 2009.

Heche began dating her “Men in Trees” co-star Jayme Tupper and confirmed in December 2008 that she was pregnant again. They never married, but the couple ended their relationship in 2018 and continue to co-parent their son, Atlas. .

The Emmy Award-winning actress is currently “in a coma” at a local hospital and is listed in “critical condition” after Friday’s car crash in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles that crashed into her vehicle and destroyed a home.

“She had a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention,” her spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “She was in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, previously said: Daily Mail The actress is “expected to be evaluated.”

On Monday, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for Heche’s blood sample on August 5.

Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. Los Angeles Police Department officials said if Hache was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she would be charged with DUI hit and run.

The owner of the home where Heche collapsed was home at the time and “narrowly escaped physical harm” after the fire started. Lynn is Michelle’s neighbor Created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Lynne Bernstein, an eyewitness, gave an account of the incident Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

The crash “scared the whole neighborhood,” Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. “We will remember for a long time.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, please contact the National Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.