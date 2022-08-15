type here...
Anne Heche has died, her spokeswoman said.

Enlarge this image

Anne Heche presented at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP


Anne Heche is featured at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche has died from injuries in a car crash, a spokeswoman said Sunday. She was 53 years old.

“Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” Heche family spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night.

The announcement comes two days after Heche was declared dead from a head injury and serious burns after her car crashed into a house in a Mar Vista residential area last Friday, August 5. Heche was pulled from the car when the building exploded. flame. She was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

Heche was kept on life support in case her organs could be donated. In the US, most organ transplants are done after this determination.

Heche is best known for her roles in 1990s films such as Volcanoremake by Gus Van Sant Psycho, Donnie Brasco as well as Six days, seven nights.

She began her career playing a pair of good and evil twins on a long running daytime soap opera. Another world, for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

But it was her personal life that led, perhaps, to even greater fame. Heche became a lesbian icon as a result of her high-profile relationship with comedian and broadcaster Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s.

Heche acknowledged that the affair took a toll on her career, stating that the relationship with DeGeneres led to her being fired from a multi-million dollar filming deal, and that she had not worked in studio films for ten years.

But these relationships led to greater public acceptance of same-sex partnerships.

Heche was born in Aurora, Ohio in 1969, the youngest of five siblings. She had a difficult childhood. The family moved a lot. She said that she believed her father, Donald, was a closeted gay man; he died in 1983 from HIV.

In her memoirs in 2001 call me crazyand in subsequent interviews, Heche said that her father sexually abused her as a child, which caused mental health issues that the actress said she carried with her for decades into adulthood.

