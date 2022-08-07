New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche “Drank Vodka” With “Wine Chasers” during a recording of the “Better Together” podcast with co-host Heather Duffy, it was posted hours before Hache’s fire on Friday when he crashed his Mini Cooper into the house Ocean View, California.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their “fingers crossed” that the pair could even make it through a recording together.

“Each of us has a bottle before us because our friends sent us a bottle: discover!” She said before admitting she once did a “terrible commercial” for the brand.

“We should drink vodka instead of wine,” Duffy said a doctor told the pair.

“And we listen! And we’re drinking it — with wine chasers,” Heche said, while seemingly slurring the name of the podcast, which has since been removed from the platform.

Heche, 53, and the home’s tenant miraculously survived the fatal collision, which happened minutes after Heche reached into the garage door of an apartment complex across the street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement that there was only one person in the vehicle when it crashed into the 1952 two-story home.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn fire in the heavily damaged structure and rescue a female adult found inside the vehicle, who was taken by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition,” The statement said.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lo Heche was an eyewitness to the incident Angels Details of the crash were shared with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, described the crash as “horrific” and said he “couldn’t breathe” while trying to help Heche from the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw the car driving down their street “at a high rate of speed” before hearing the sound of his wife’s car crashing into their neighbor’s house.

Bernstein asked his neighbor, Dave, Heche if she was okay and she replied that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to the scene, asked neighbors if anyone was home and alerted first responders that a woman was inside.

The house’s tenant came out of her house from the next room and said she was “shocked” by what had happened. The tenant told a group of people outside her house to “get out of my house” before realizing a car had hit her house.

The crash “scared the whole neighborhood,” Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. “We will remember for a long time.” Borets noted that his neighborhood was “not the kind of neighborhood where everyone next door knows each other.”

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.