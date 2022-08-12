New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Anne Haye has died. She is 53 years old.

Heche’s son confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional upheaval, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is free from pain and that she will be free forever. I want to imagine.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love. In the meantime, rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.” The announcement ended.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star was in a coma and suffering “Severe” brain injury After she was involved in a serious car wreck a week ago, the actress’ rep told Fox News Digital.

Her rep told Fox News Digital earlier this week that she had “significant pulmonary injury” and required “mechanical ventilation” with “burns requiring surgical intervention.”

On Thursday, Haye’s rep told Fox News Digital that the actress was “not expected to survive.”

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs And she was placed on life support to determine if anything was viable,” a spokesperson for Heche’s friends and family added in a statement.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery, and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center,” the statement continued.

“Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. Rather than extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy as her life’s work—especially moving the needle on the acceptance of those you loved. She will be remembered for her brave honesty and her light. So much is missed,” the statement concluded.

August 5 In an overhead video captured from the scene, Heche was pulled out of the burning home on a stretcher by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering his body.

When they reached the ambulance, she sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche had “become unconscious shortly after the accident”.

Later it was found in the blood test “presence of drugs” The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital, however, that additional testing is needed “to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment.”

Anne Heche’s ‘horrific’ car crash: Eyewitness shares horrifying details from fire incident

Hache found small screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to silver screen fame in the late 90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Heche was the youngest of five children Born in Ohio and grew up in a strict Baptist Christian home.

Her father died at the age of 45 when she was 13 years old. That same year, her 18-year-old brother, Nathan, was killed in a car crash.

Her first film role was in 1993 for Disney’s “The Adventures of Huck Finn” opposite Eliza Wood, Courtney B. Vance, Ron Perlman, Dana Ivey and Jason Robards.

She worked with Ed Harris and Melanie Griffith in 1994’s “Milk Money” and in the ’96 thriller, “The Juror” with Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Baldwin and Heche later reconnected for 2004 A Broadway play“Twentieth Century,” where she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play.

Anne Heche: A Look at Her Troubled Past and Trauma in Her Own Words

“I love you Anne. I love you and I think you’re such a talented person. I hope everything is okay. I hope you get through this. My heart goes out to you,” Baldwin told her Instagram followers at the time. Crash.

Haye worked on “Ally McBeal,” “Everwood,” “Hung,” “Dig” and “Nip/Tuck” and played Deputy Superintendent Catherine Brennan on Chicago PD

Recently she competed “Dance with the Stars” in 2020 and is in post-production on several projects including “Full Ride” with Dermot Mulroney, “The Idol” with The Weeknd, “Supercell” with Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan and Skeet Ulrich and Baldwin.

She began dating Ellen DeGeneres in 1997 after meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscars party, and they made their relationship official when she walked the red carpet at the movie premiere of “Volcano.”

In August 2000, they confirmed the end of their relationship in a joint statement calling the split “an amicable separation”.

A few hours later Heche disappeared from public view, and was found at a stranger’s house in Cantua Creek, Fresno County, after she parked her car on the highway and wandered into the desert.

Officers responded to the concerned resident’s home and transported Heche to the hospital after officers on scene determined he had a serious medical problem.

“She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some spaceship,” a Fresno deputy wrote in a report at the time.

A year later, Heche admitted to Larry King that she was taken “Hit of Ecstasy” As she got out of her car, she said, “I’m so far gone by that time, you know, by the time I take the pill, I’m waiting for my spaceship.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In her 2001 memoir “Call Me Crazy,” Heche described some of the trauma that led to her breakdown.

“I called my alter ego Celestia,” she told Barbara Walters in another interview. “I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I thought I was crazy.”

Almost a year after her breakup, Hache married cameraman Coleman “Coley” Lafoon in September 2001, and the couple has one son, Homer.

Lafoon and Heche separated after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized on March 4, 2009.

Heche began dating her “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper and confirmed she was pregnant again in December 2008 and later gave birth to a son, Atlas. Although they were never married, the couple ended their relationship in 2018.