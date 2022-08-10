New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the last people to see Californian salon owner Anne Heche ahead of her A burning car accident Last Friday.

Richard Glass — owner of Glass Hair in Venice, Calif., about two miles from the scene of the car crash — told Fox News Digital that Heche was “normal” and Not intoxicated.

When Fox News Digital asked Glass if he felt like Hache, he responded: “No, she didn’t.”

“I use a phrase…if someone’s speaking in cursive, that’s…they’re a little loopy. They’re a little low or intoxicated, and she’s not,” Glass remarked.

“She was very polite, very friendly and very, very pleasant.”

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper last week when it first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex in Los Angeles. A short time later, she crashed her car into a nearby home in Mar Vista, setting it on fire.

Glass said she visited his hair salon looking at wigs and was interested in purchasing some of the products. He said her behavior was “normal”.

“We had a great conversation…she was very present and alert,” Glass explained.

“I don’t smell alcohol… or anything.”

He continues to describe their encounter as he rings her up for the purchase of a red wig and some hair products.

“She covered my face and asked if we had worked together before, and I was like, ‘No, I remember working with you,'” Glass said.

Heche responded to the salon owner, “Well, you have a pretty face.”

He claimed that he did not see the actress drive after leaving the salon.

Moments later the California saloon owner He said he started receiving phone alerts after posting a selfie with Heche and saw reports of a shocking car accident.

Glass continued to describe his interaction with Heche.

“It wasn’t even 10 minutes, she was just a lovely … girl,” he recalled.

“When she walked in… she was very polite, courteous, present… I pray for her and… all the families involved.”

The “Six Days, Seven Nights,” star is in a coma and in “critical condition” after the incident, her rep confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The police are warning that he was driving under the influence of alcohol after the car collided erratically.