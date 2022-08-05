New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche’s Mar Vista, California, home crashed and caught fire and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when it first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses at the scene told TMZ they tried to get the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.

Shortly after her first crash, Heche crashed into a nearby home in Mar Vista. The fire burned, According to Fox 11. The house was engulfed in flames and Heche was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital.

FOX 11 reports the star was taken in critical condition. According to TMZ, the “Six Days Seven Nights” star is currently intubated at the hospital, but is expected to survive.

According to TMZ, because of Haye’s condition, doctors cannot perform tests to determine if she was under the influence while driving.

According to FOX 11, no other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The actress’ most recent film was the action pic “13 Minutes”, in which she starred alongside Thora Birch, Amy Smart and Will Peltz. Heche recently expressed his support for his “friend”. Alec Baldwin After publicly criticizing the actor after his “rusty” tell-all interview.

“My friend, no matter what happens in our lives we can’t control. I’m with you,” Heche wrote in Baldwin’s Instagram post. “Mostly because I know the kindness of your soul.”

Hache publicly divorced her ex-husband James Tupper in January 2018. The couple have been together for 10 years and share a son, Atlas, 13.

Has a romantic relationship with the “Volcano” actress Ellen DeGeneres From 1997 to 2000. She brought the talk show host to the premiere of “Volcano” in 1997, which she claimed resulted in her being “blacklisted” from Hollywood.

“I haven’t done a studio movie in 10 years,” she said in an interview with Page Six. “I got fired from a $10 million movie deal and never saw the light of day on a studio movie.”

In 2004, Hache received an Emmy nomination for her role as Rowena Larson in “Gracie’s Choice.”