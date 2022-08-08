New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lynne Michel, the woman who was renting Anne Heche’s fiery car crash home on Friday, was left “devastated” after the incident.

“Ms. Michelle is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her possessions, including items of deep sentimental value, were destroyed,” Shawn Holley, the tenant’s attorney, told Fox News Digital on Monday. “She asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report