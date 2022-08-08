New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Crowdfunding campaign for victim living at home Anne H A man took his Mini Cooper and set it on fire Friday in Mar Vista, California, racking up $45,000 in one day.

Neighbors put together a GoFundMe campaign after Lynne Michel had a “narrow escape” when Heche’s vehicle crashed into the house and burst into flames, which sent 59 firefighters to put out the fire and landed Heche in the hospital.

Although Lynn escaped unscathed, her home was “immediately red-tagged” and she “lost a lifetime of possessions,” minutes after Haye looked into the garage door of an apartment complex across the street.

More than 770 individual donations poured into the site, which aims to raise $100,000 for the “kind and generous man” who was left homeless after the incident, when Heche was pulled from her car and taken to an area hospital. She is still listed in “stable” condition.

Anne Heche ‘Drunk Vodka’ with ‘Wine Chasers’ in Podcast Posted Before ‘Horrific’ Los Angeles Crash

“Lynne lives in a Mar Vista home with her beautiful children Bree and Reuben and Marley the turtle, which was destroyed this week when a car crashed into the house at high speed, causing the house to catch fire,” the campaign said.

“Even more painful, Lynn lost all her life’s possessions, mementos, all the equipment for her business, including her laptop and iPad, her clothing and basic necessities, and all her household goods. With the help of firefighters, she was able to pull through. A few sentimental items were damaged from the wreckage. Everything else was lost. .”

Heche “drank vodka” It was posted hours before the fiery confrontation, with “Vine Chasers” during the recording of the “Better Together” podcast with co-host Heather Duffy. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and removed from the platform. It is unclear when the episode was taped.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their “fingers crossed” that the pair could even make it through a recording together.

“Everyone in front of us had a bottle because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re: discover!” she says before admitting she once did a “terrible commercial” for the brand.

“We should drink vodka instead of wine,” Duffy said a doctor told the pair.

Anne Heche in ‘stable’ condition after chaotic car crash, ‘likely to turn sour’

“And we listen! And we’re drinking it — with wine chasers,” says Heche, seemingly slurring the podcast’s name.

She also admitted on the podcast: “Today was a very special day. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes some days just suck, and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama said … some days they’re not good bad days. And some days I don’t know why it ends like this and things don’t really move me that way.”

Before the fire broke out, witnesses in the residential community told TMZ they tried to get the actress out of her car before she crashed into the garage door, backing her vehicle out of the parking lot and He ran away from the scene. Minutes later, the “Donnie Brasco” star crashed his car into a house and set the house on fire.

she Got burns And she was “conscious and breathing” as she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, as officers showed her being rushed to an ambulance in video footage from the scene.

Alec Baldwin criticized online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: ‘She puts lives at risk!’

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement saying there was only one person inside the vehicle when it crashed into the two-story home, built in 1952.

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn fire in the heavily damaged structure and rescue a female adult found inside the vehicle, who was taken by LAFD paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition,” The statement said.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lo Heche was an eyewitness to the incident Angels Details of the crash were shared with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein, elaborated Crash “terrible” And he said he “couldn’t breathe” as he tried to help Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

“The smoke was so intense, we couldn’t breathe,” Bernstein said. “It’s hard to see the smoke.”

Bernstein said he and his wife saw the car driving down their street “at a high rate of speed” before hearing the sound of his wife’s car crashing into their neighbor’s house. He notices his neighbor, Dave, who asks Heche if she’s okay, and she responds that she isn’t. LAFD arrived on scene, asked neighbors if anyone was home, and alerted first responders that a woman was inside.

The house’s tenant came out of her house from a side room and said she was “shocked” by what had happened and told the group of people to “get out of my house” before realizing what had happened.

The crash “scared the whole neighborhood,” Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. “We will remember for a long time.” Borets noted that his neighborhood was “not the kind of neighborhood where everyone next door knows each other.”

Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.