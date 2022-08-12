New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche She was declared brain dead after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles on August 5.

Her spokesperson told Fox News Digital that if reports of her death are false, “she was declared brain dead last night but was placed on life support for organ donation.”

Under California law, “brain dead” is considered “dead” if Anne is in the hospital.

Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when he first crashed into a garage at an apartment complex in Los Angeles last Friday. After a while, She crashed her car again Entering a nearby home in Mar Vista, massive flames engulfed her car and destroyed the home.

Anne started receiving tributes from friends. Ellen DeGeneres She sent “All My Love” to her ex-girlfriend. The comedian and Heche dated from 1997 to 2000.

DeGeneres, 64, took to Twitter and wrote, “Sad day. Sending my love to Anne’s children, family and friends.”

Anne Heche’s blood tests positive for drugs: police

Anne’s friend Nancy Davis wrote in part, “Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was very supportive of anything she could do to help. @racetoerasams And she always says yes when she knows she can contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS. My mind is broken.”

On Thursday, a representative for Heche told Fox News Digital that Heche remained in a coma with a “severe” brain injury and “has no chance of survival.”

The spokesman added that Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor and “she was kept on life support to determine if anything was viable”.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center,” Heche said in a statement on behalf of friends and family. , continued.

The spokesperson added, “Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw it as her life’s work to spread kindness and joy — especially moving the needle for acceptance of those you love. She will be remembered for her brave honesty. And she missed so much for the light.”

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that a blood test “revealed the presence of drugs” in Hehe’s system, but “additional testing is needed to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment. .”

Heche is known for films like “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days, Seven Nights” and the remake of “Psycho.”

Celebrities and loved ones have sent messages of support over the past week.

Alec Baldwin called her an “incredibly talented woman” and actor Peter Facinelli said he was “praying” for her and her “beautiful family”. Actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend, took to Instagram with a photo of their 13-year-old son Heche and Atlas.

Fox News’ Bree Stimson contributed to this report.