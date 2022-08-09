New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police are investigating Anne H for driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles on Friday.

The crash ignited a fire and nearly destroyed the Mar Vista home.

Julia Jayne, founder of Jayne Law Group, PC, explained to Fox News Digital that even if she was not under the influence, Heche will be charged in the crash.

“She’s going to be charged,” Jane said. “They’re going to try to charge her something for that. At least reckless driving if she doesn’t have alcohol in her system.”

Anne Heche in coma after car crash: Rep says she ‘didn’t regain consciousness’

Legal experts have previously said Fox News Digital High could be charged with reckless driving, hit-and-run and a possible DUI.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers obtained a warrant for Heche’s blood sample on August 5.

Blood test results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If Heche is found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with DUI hit and run, the LAPD told Fox News Digital. Authorities will turn the case over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Jane, a criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital that the Heche crash was not “unique” for police to take time to investigate drunken driving.

“Send it to the lab if you have time,” she said. “Get the blood test results, because there are some enhancements that they want to charge based on the blood alcohol level. So, it makes sense that they would do that research, not just her in any DUI case.”

Jane explained that if a blood sample is taken within three hours of a high-impact crash, the blood sample is considered “reliable for driving time.”

“They probably picked it up at that point and it gives them some confidence,” she said.

A representative for the actress told Fox News Digital on Monday that the “Donnie Brasco” actress was in “critical condition” after the crash.

“She had a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that required surgical intervention,” the spokesperson said. “She was in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A spokesperson for High shared it on Saturday She is in “stable condition.” The actress’ “family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Heche’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, previously said: Daily Mail The actress is “expected to be evaluated.”

actress She crashed the Mini Cooper twice On Friday, a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood was nearly destroyed when a second crash sparked a fire.

Heche suffered burns but was “conscious and breathing” when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

It’s unclear when the results of her toxicology report will be released to authorities.

A video of Heche enjoying a drunken outing with friend and podcast co-host Heather Duffy has resurfaced after her crash.

Duffy and Heche struggle to walk their ride home after leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles in September 2021.

Recently, Heche and Duffy recorded an episode of “Better Together.” “Drank Vodka” with “Wine Chasers” The podcast was recorded Tuesday — three days before the near-fatal crash while Heche was in a coma.

The podcast was posted the day after the crash but was removed due to “incompetent reporting” regarding the timing, a media spokesperson told Fox News Digital.