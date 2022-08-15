New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche He was taken off life support on Sunday after being declared brain dead on Friday following a fiery car crash earlier in the week. She is 53 years old.

“Anne Heche was peacefully taken off life support,” a spokesperson for Heche confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her spokesperson confirmed last week.

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

Heche’s son Homer confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional turmoil, I was left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mother Free from pain And I began to explore what she wanted to imagine as eternal freedom,” he said.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love during this time. Rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.”

Heche suffered “significant pulmonary trauma” and required “mechanical ventilation” following the Aug. 5 collision in Mar Vista with “burns requiring surgical intervention.” Mini Cooper into the house.

Anne Heche’s ex Coley Luffoon says their son Homer is ‘strong’ in emotional message: ‘I’ve got our son’

In overhead video taken from the scene as about 60 firefighters battled the blaze, Heche was seen on a stretcher from the burning home, her body covered with a white protective sheet. When they reached the ambulance, she sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche had “become unconscious shortly after the accident”.

Heche’s ex, Coley Laffoon, said son Homer was “strong” and “okay” in an emotional message shared after her death on Friday.

“I love her and I miss her and I always will,” Lafoon said in a video posted on Instagram. “Homer is fine. He’s grieving, it’s been tough, probably as tough as anyone can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s going to be fine.”

He said: “Your checking-in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it’s been beautiful, thank you. It’s been hard for me, it’s been hard for my family, it’s been hard for Homer. But we’ve got each other and we’re very supportive and we’re fine. We will.”

Heche and Lafoon were married from 2001-09.

“Anne probably — I think she’s free from pain and wants to enjoy or experience something next on her journey,” Lafoon continued. “She came in hot and she had a lot to say.”

Holding back tears, he continued, “She was brave and fearless and loved really hard and was never afraid to tell us what she thought and what she believed and it was always love. It was about love. So, goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. . So much. And see you on the other side. In the meantime, I’ve got our boy. He’s going to be fine. Love you.”

She also has a son, Atlas, 13, with actor James Tupper, who she dated from 2007 to 2018.

Heche found small screen success in soap operas in the 1980s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to silver screen fame in the late ’90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” alongside Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Heche previously dated Ellen DeGeneres for three years, a relationship that ended painfully after Heche accused the comedian of blacklisting her from Hollywood. When they break up.