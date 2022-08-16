New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LAPD drops investigation into Anne Heche’s car crash after actress’ death

Heche “Peacefully Removed” She was declared brain dead on Friday and put on life support on Sunday.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts in this case,” Officer Norma Eisenman told Fox News Digital on Friday.

“Any information or records requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected and incorporated into the overall case as they are formalized. When a person suspected of committing a crime expires, we will not attend the hearing. .”

A biographical film of Anne Heche will be aired even after her death

On August 5, Heche drove her car to the Mar Vista home. A fire broke out in the accident and the house was almost destroyed.

The LAPD began investigating Heche for felony DUI after reporting that a woman inside the home was injured at the time of the crash. Of course, no injuries were reported which means all of the actress’ potential charges were misdemeanors.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs And she was put on life support to determine if anything was viable,” her spokesperson confirmed last week.

Heche’s son Homer confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional turmoil, I was left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mother Free from pain And I began to explore what she wanted to imagine as eternal freedom,” he said.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love during this time. Rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.”

Heche found small screen success in soap operas in the 1980s, and she played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ’90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” alongside Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.