Anne Haye in critical condition after fiery car crash
Anne Haye in critical condition after fiery car crash

By printveela editor

(CNN)A woman crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire, authorities say. A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the driver was actress Annie Haye.

Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that the driver was traveling too fast when she ran off the road and crashed into a residence. The impact caused the car to burn and the driver suffered burns. She was taken by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition. “It took firefighters more than an hour to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn flames in the heavily damaged structure,” the LAFD said.
No other injuries were reported.
    CNN has reached out to Heche’s representatives for comment.
      Hayche first rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual roles of twins Vicki Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She then starred in films like “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Wag the Dog.”
      Her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 90s drew intense media attention at the time, much to Heche’s professional disappointment. In a 2021 interview with Page SixHeche said she felt “blacklisted” after their relationship went public.
        “I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.
          Hayche has recently appeared in several television series, including “The Brave,” “Quantico,” and “Chicago PD,” according to her, she currently has several acting projects in post-production. IMDB profile.

