In the background of Anne Heches Horrible car accidentIt destroyed a house and left the actress with severe burns, sparking renewed interest in her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple dated from 1997 to 2000 and initially did not go public with their romance.

Their seemingly solid relationship came to an unexpected end, according to friends, as they discussed having children and getting married if Vermont’s civil unions law passed.

August 18, 2000, the couple released a joint statement announcing that they were no longer in a relationship. A day after the breakup, Heche left her SUV on the road and drove 1.5 miles to a stranger’s house, exhibiting strange behavior.

The stranger, who initially let Heche into her home, grew increasingly tired of the actress making no plans to return to her car, and called the sheriff’s department.

When the authorities showed up, the stranger told People magazine, “Hache told them he was ‘God and would take everyone back to heaven … in a spaceship.’

Heche was taken to the hospital and released a few hours later, but continued to fight for years to come.

In an interview with Page six, He said that her relationship with DeGeneres made it difficult to find a job. She said, “I haven’t done a studio picture in 10 years. I got fired from a $10 million picture deal and never saw the light of day on a studio picture.”

She returned to work with the film “Six Days, Seven Nights”. Harrison Ford. And while Heche says no one else wanted to work with her, she credits Ford with asking her to star in the film. Heche calls him her hero, revealing that he told her, “Frankly my dear, I don’t care who you sleep with.”

Heche and DeGeneres have remained largely silent about their relationship, with DeGeneres telling the Los Angeles Times a year after their split, “She walked out the door and I didn’t talk to her. I didn’t have any answers. … Everyone was wondering what happened.”

DeGeneres has not shared a comment since Heche’s car accident, but Heche’s other exes, incl James Tupper and Thomas JaneShare positive thoughts.