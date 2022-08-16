New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heches Ex-partner, James Tupper, thanked their former “Men in Trees” co-star Emily Bergl, shared online after the late actress died in a car accident Sunday, nine days earlier in Los Angeles.

Bergl described how Hache redefined the word “crazy,” adding that she was “not only a genius, but one of the most amazingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with.”

She shared on Instagram: “‘Have you worked with crazy Anne Heche?’ ‘But how mad is she?’ I worked with Anne Heche for two years on the TV show Men in Trees, and this question was usually the first thing on people’s lips. She sparked more curiosity than any other celebrity I’ve ever worked with. I’d love to answer the questions I get the most about Anne, the ones I’ve answered so many times.”

Tupper, who shared the small screen with the actresses between 2006-08, thanked Bergl for a post defending her ex. Tupper and Heche dated for 11 years and have one son, Atlas.

Anne Heche, 53, ‘peacefully turned off life support’

“I never saw her miss her mark. I imagine she might have called for her line once or twice, but I don’t remember her needing it. I asked her what her secret was, and she told me the first thing she did was play twins in another world, so she would write seventy pages of dialogue a day. Had to memorize,” Bergl wrote.

“The only joke I ever made about Anne was that she might not be mentally retarded, but really alien, because her energy seemed superhuman. She would work twelve hours, call everyone to the bar, drink twice, and come back to work at four in the morning. I just Feeling human, she walks into the makeup trailer, always on time, her smiling face radiant without makeup.”

She writes that Heche’s work is “flawless” scene after scene, yet feels spontaneous. “I don’t think she could have phoned it in. Then she’d do it all over again the next day,” she added.

“No wonder Anne named her wonderful memoir Call Me Crazy, she beat everyone to the punch. She was talking about mental health before it was acceptable to talk about those struggles.”

Anne Heche died at the age of 53

Bergl describes Heche’s difficult upbringing with claims of abuse at the hands of her father, including the sudden death of her brother and being ostracized by her mother.

“But despite her sometimes painful life, she was fun to be around. She was goofy, happy, smart,” Bergl wrote. “We rarely investigate the abuse, the gaslighting, the misogyny, the homophobia that finally makes them take on the ‘crazy’ mantle that has been placed upon them.

“I’d tell you to read Call Me Crazy, but it’s $200 on Amazon now. I paid for it because I want to read it again. She’s a true genius and I miss her.”

Tupper was one of thousands of comments, and wrote: “Oh god thank you for writing this. All absolutely accurate and true. Love you.”

Heche and Tupper started dating from 2007 to 2018. They never married, but share a son, Atlas, 13.

Anne Heche Dewey denied the trial by lapped after the actress’ death

“Anne Hache was peacefully taken off life support,” a Hache spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

“It’s been her choice for a long time Donate her organs And she was put on life support to see if anything was viable,” her spokeswoman said after the collision last week.

Heche’s son Homer confirmed the loss of his mother in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mother. After nearly six days of incredible emotional turmoil, I was left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mother Free from pain And I began to explore what she wanted to imagine as eternal freedom,” he said.

“Throughout those six days, thousands of friends, family and fans poured their hearts out to me. I’m grateful for the support of my dad, Coley, and my stepmom, Alexi, for their love during this time. Rest in peace mom, I love you, Homer.”

Heche suffered “significant lung injury” and required “mechanical ventilation” following the Aug. 5 collision in Mar Vista with “burns requiring surgical intervention.” Mini Cooper into the house .

Heche found small screen success in soap operas in the 1980s, and she played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ’90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” alongside Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”