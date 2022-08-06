New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche joins the list of stars involved in major, life-threatening accidents.

Heche, 53, crashed A blue Mini Cooper in Mar Vista, Calif., was engulfed in flames Friday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to emergency responders.

Paul Walker was riding shotgun with his friend Roger Rodas when the pair were involved in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California. The “Fast & Furious” star did not survive the crash and died at age 40. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was involved in a plane crash in 2008 and was one of only two survivors on a private plane. Barker, 46, recently got married thanks to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

Cause of Tiger Woods car crash revealed, golfer was speeding

Here’s a look at other stars who have been involved in major accidents over the years.

Tiger Woods – Car accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car wreck in February 2021. The golf pro’s accident happened on a downhill stretch in the Rolling Hills estate outside Los Angeles.

Woods, 46, suffered multiple leg injuries in the near-fatal crash. According to multiple reports, the athlete was speeding when his vehicle veered into the wrong lane and hit a tree.

In February, Woods gave an update on his recovery during a press conference at the Genesis Invitational. “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I wish I knew, but I won’t. My golf activities are very limited,” Woods said. “… I’m still working on the walking part. My feet were a little messed up there a year ago, so the walking part I’m still working on. I’m working on strength and improvement in that. .”

“It’s going to take time. It’s disappointing that it’s not on my timetable,” Woods continued. “I want to be in a certain place, but I’m not. I have to keep working. I’m improving, but not at the speed and rate that I want. You also add the age factor and you don’t heal very fast, which is frustrating.”

Paul Walker – Car accident

“Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker died in a car accident November 2013 in Santa Clarita. Walker was 40 years old when he was a passenger in a car accident. His good friend, Roger Rodas, the driver, also died at the scene.

Walker, best known for his role as Brian O’Connor in the film series, was riding shotgun in Rodas’ Porsche Carrera GT when he crashed into a lamppost at high speed. Walker died on the spot when the luxury car caught fire.

Walker was accompanied by his daughter, Meadow Walker, who was 15 at the time.

Travis Barker – plane crash

Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker was involved in a plane crash In 2008. Barker was flying a private jet from Columbia, South Carolina to Los Angeles when the plane crashed.

Barker was accompanied by his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard and best friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, as well as two pilots, James Bland and Sarah Lemmon. Barker and Goldstein were the only survivors of the flight.

Travis Barker is reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles, his daughter asks for prayers

Barker swears by flying for a decade. He recently moved again with his wife Kourtney Kardashian in 2021.

“I made a deal with her, and she said to me, ‘I’d love to travel with you a lot. I’d love to go to Italy with you. I’d love to go to Cabo with you. I’d love to go. Paris with you…I’d love to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he said in an interview with Nylon magazine. .

“And I said, ‘OK, when the day comes that you want to fly, I say I’ll do it with you. I’ll do anything with you. And give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

The couple tied the knot in Portofino, Italy in May.

George Clooney – Motorcycle accident

George Clooney was involved in a motorcycle accident 2018 in Sardinia, Italy. The actor was taken to the hospital and discharged the same day.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, Clooney shared that it was “fine” but recalled that he didn’t know if he would survive the crash. “I’m waiting to turn my switch off,” he told the outlet.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the field is that it’s the last minute of your life, and for some people, it’s entertainment for their Facebook page,” he said. People surround him and are recording him immediately after the crash.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“I’m a very positive person, but that tells me—obviously—that you’re really just here for their entertainment.”

Tracy Morgan – Car accident

In June 2014, Walmart was hit by a truck Comedian Tracy Morgan A car on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The accident killed his friend, comedian James McNair, who was 62 at the time. Morgan was in a wheelchair for five months after the crash.

In the past, Morgan has admitted to suicidal thoughts after the accident. In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Morgan said, “I thought I was going to die for a long time. I was in a very dark place. I was sitting here thinking about suicide. I couldn’t walk.”

After the crash, Morgan was in a coma where he “visited the afterlife” and said it was his late father.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Go home, son, I’m not ready for you yet,” Morgan said. “I don’t think I cheated death. I think this is the plan. My room is not ready.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-talk (8255)