Anne Hache knows who she wants to portray in a movie.

Recorded in a newly released podcast Before her deathIf Heche were to make a movie about his life, he wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to play him.

Speaking on “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Heche, who worked with Bell before, helped the “Frozen” actress earn a second time. Emmy nomination.

Heche said that she saw Bell as a “mirror to me” and that Bell felt it was appropriate to cast her as Bell’s mother in a made-for-TV movie on Lifetime.

Heche suggested that Miley Cyrus be cast in a biopic, highlighting the similarities she shares with the “Hannah Montana” actress, and how they both started working together at a young age.

Another revelation from the podcast came when Heche revealed that he lost a role opposite the “Top Gun” star. Tom Cruise.

Heche said she auditioned for the film, later to be known as “Jerry Maguire”, but she criticized the film’s direction.

Heche said she told director Cameron Crowe that the film’s love story “didn’t make sense,” which she believes ultimately cost her the role that went to Renee Zellweger.

Looking back, the actress says, “I learned to shut up.”

During the conversation, Hache described the many snafu she had in her career due to being “blacklisted” in Hollywood. Her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Heche spoke about working on several Hallmark and Lifetime Channel movies, not for the caliber of the production, because “these companies put food on my table.”

It was a Lifetime movie where Haye met Bell on the set of “Gracie’s Choice.”

Heche is also candid about the trauma she’s experienced in her lifetime, saying, “How intense your sense of identity depends on how intense that input is. Because you’re trying to figure out your intelligence, I’m told you’re going crazy.”

Host David Yontef Heche was asked what the biggest misconception about her was, and she declared, “The biggest misconception is that I’m crazy.”

She said of the mental health conversation, “We have a lot of work to do … I’ve spent my last 20 years on this. To go, wow, ‘You tell your story, so I can recognize you.’ How do we embrace that? That’s ‘call me crazy’. Call me sane is the antidote.”

“Call Me Crazy” is a book by Heche published in 2001.

