New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Anne Heche after crashing her car Los Angeles is home On August 5, a newly released 911 call reveals a terrified neighbor from the scene.

“A car went through my neighbor’s house,” the caller said in a recording obtained by Fox News Digital provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and City of Los Angeles public records.

The caller told the dispatcher Haye’s car crashed into the house “very fast.” “It’s in the second room,” added the caller.

The 911 operator The caller asked: “So the car went into the house?”

Anne Hache ‘peacefully turned off life support’

The caller confirmed, adding “about 10 feet into the house,” and continued to describe the scene as the dispatcher asked several questions about the crash.

When the operator asked the neighbor if anyone was trapped in the vehicle, the caller initially responded “no,” not knowing Heche was in the car. The caller added that he could “visually see” that there were “no accidents” such as downed power lines and that the vehicle was not on fire.

Moments later, the panic on the call surfaced.

“There’s a fire. There’s a fire,” the neighbor told the 911 operator.

On the call, a woman yells in the background, “Don’t go this way!” was heard shouting.

Neighbors can be heard asking bystanders if anyone is stuck in the car, and people in the background say, “Yes!”

“Someone’s trapped in a car. It’s a big fire,” the caller said.

The dispatcher responded, “try to get the driver out of the car if we can,” and advised the neighbor, “You need to be in a safe place.”

Heche was taken off life support Sunday after being declared brain dead Friday after a fiery car crash. She is 53 years old.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Anne Heche was peacefully taken off life support,” a spokesperson for Heche confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the chance to donate her organs through the One Legacy Foundation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The home’s tenant, Lynne Michel, described Heche’s death as “devastating” while updating fans in a video. posted on Instagram on Friday .

“Her family and her friends and her children, especially, have really lost a lot, and my heart goes out to them,” Michelle said.

“This whole situation is tragic, and there are really no words. I send love to everyone involved.”

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.