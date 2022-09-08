New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Danylyn Birkhead, turned 16 on Wednesday.

Her father, Larry Birkhead, took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s milestone birthday.

“Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. If you want to feel really old. Many people thought you had setbacks, but that may have been more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and some infantile antics -today you shine brightly and are very accomplished. So proud to be your dad!” His caption began alongside a collage of Danylyn’s photos.

“When I told Dannilyn what a great baby she was when she was born, she shot back in true Dannilyn style … ‘How did you know you weren’t there?’ Ugh. I told her ‘maybe not, but I’ve been there every day since I brought you home’. It’s been a wild ride and Danylyn has brought joy and laughter into my life. Stay off your local roads because Danylyn is 16! Happy Birthday. Rock. On”.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Bearhead is all grown up at the Kentucky Derby show

“Mommy looking down,” Birkhead concluded his caption, adding an angel emoji.

Shortly after Smith’s death, Birkhead faced a very public custody battle where he had to prove Danylyn was his child. Smith’s former attorney, Howard K. Stern, is listed as Danylyn’s father on the birth certificate and is fighting for custody, the New York Times reported. Friedrich von Anhalt, husband of the actress Gabor zsa zsaHe also claims to be Danylyn’s father.

The father-daughter duo often spend a lot of time together and share their love for Janet Jackson. In July, Danylynn and Larry attended Jackson’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, and after the show, the couple enjoyed some backstage time with Jackson.

“Going to Danielle’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth) in Cincinnati, as we sit here arguing over which of us is the biggest Janet fan,” Larry wrote. Instagram.

In May, Dannielynn wore Jackson’s exact same dress to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala.

“Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year’s @kentuckyderby and then off to the @janetjackson concert!” Larry Caption photos Of the two on Instagram.

Larry added a photo of the late Smith, who died in 2007, at the end of the post and stated in the caption Danielle looked like a model.

Birkhead met Smith first Briefly in 2003 for the Kentucky Derby festivities in his home state. However, it wasn’t until 2004 — after Smith’s dramatic weight loss transformation — that the pair tied the knot in private.