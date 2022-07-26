New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dannielynn and dad Larry Birkhead enjoyed some quality time this weekend.

Daughter Anna Nicole Smith, 15, and Larry attended Janet Jackson’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the couple even enjoyed some backstage time with Jackson.

“Going to Danielle’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth) in Cincinnati, as we sit here arguing over which of us is the biggest Janet fan,” Larry wrote. Instagram.

He continued: “It’s going to be ‘nasty’ outside in 100 degree weather, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Bearhead is all grown up during the Kentucky Derby performance

After the concert, Larry Shared on Instagram Jackson “killed” her performance.

“After hours of singing, dancing and sweating at the Cincinnati Music Festival, we got to live with Janet Jackson. She killed it, covered all her hits, sang and danced and still had time for two of her fans,” his caption began. “Have a nice weekend. How beautiful is Janet?”

Danylynn and Larry recently hung out with the “Eskaday” singer. In May, Dannielynn wore Jackson’s exact same dress to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala.

Anna Nicole Smith’s ex Laurie Bearhead remembers star 15 years after her death: ‘Your love is still alive’

“Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year’s @kentuckyderby and then off to the @janetjackson concert!” Larry Caption photos Of the two on Instagram.

Larry added a photo of the late Smith, who died in 2007, at the end of the post and stated in the caption Danielle looked like a model.

“Looking at this picture of Anna, Dannielynn looks like her twin!” He wrote.

Larry and Danielle attend the Kentucky Derby every year. Photographer Barnstable-Brown also shared photos of their night at the gala.

“What a night! DanniLynn met @JanetJackson at the Barnstable-Brown gala wearing the same dress Janet wore to the same party in 2003,” Laurie wrote. Caption Photos from the event. “Janet was so kind and complimentary of Danylyn in her dress. She made Danylyn very happy and graciously posed for a photo with us.”

Shortly after Smith’s death, Birkhead faced a very public custody battle where he had to prove Danylyn was his child. Smith’s former attorney, Howard K. Stern, is listed as Danylyn’s father on the birth certificate and is fighting for custody, the New York Times reported. Friedrich von Anhalt, husband of the actress Gabor zsa zsa He also claims to be Danylyn’s father.

“My relationship with Anna has sometimes been portrayed as if I’d gotten lucky from a one-night stand in the DNA lottery,” Birkhead previously told Fox News Digital. “And my relationship with her was actually over two years, and we covered a lot of ground in that [were] A lot of ups and downs.”

Birkhead met Smith first Briefly in 2003 for the Kentucky Derby festivities in his home state. However, it wasn’t until 2004 — after Smith’s dramatic weight loss transformation — that the pair tied the knot in private.

Fox News' Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.