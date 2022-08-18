Anna Fitzpatrick’s debut novel, The Good Girl, is an honest and witty portrait of ambivalence in adolescence.

At first glance, Anna Fitzpatrick’s debut novel. good girl may seem like a major change to her work in children’s literature. However, although the content of the novel is emphatically adult, the Toronto-based author Margot and the moon landing draws inspiration from youth literature for the witty, laid-back tone of her new novel, which she calls “an overgrown book for young people.”

A Fitzpatrick novel billed as “Secretary meets Rubbishfollows Lucy, an aspiring Toronto writer in her 20s, as she struggles to navigate friendships, work, dating, and sex. they are all deeply affected by her desire for approval.

Fitzpatrick spoke to CBC Books about what went into writing her debut novel. good girl.

stage driven

“I started writing what would eventually become the first draft in the fall of 2016. I have been to Budapest. I rented an apartment for a month with no real purpose other than to be there. I was a freelancer so I was able to do this. And I was contacted by a friend from New York, she was doing a series of pamphlets and said that if I ever had about 10,000 words, I would consider publishing. [it].

“I have never written fiction before. I had no real goal of writing a book or anything like that. Even 10,000 words seemed huge to me, but I started writing one of the scenes that ended up in the final version of the book. from early sex scenes – I wanted to write something funny that I had never seen or read in fiction before, I wanted to write a sex scene that would have room for jokes.

I wanted to write a sex scene that would have room for jokes.

“I was very inspired by conversations with friends: the way we talk about sex or share stories. A lot of what I write is a holdover from the LiveJournal era, when people were constantly reading each other’s diaries.”

Big city, big dreams

“People think Lucy is based on me and her life is mine. Her biography is similar to mine: we are the same age, we live in Toronto, we had similar career paths. But I think people think it’s true. history with changed names.

“After writing all these characters, one thing I learned about writing fiction is that all characters are ultimately based on you a little bit. Many secondary characters, some of them have traits or beliefs that are mine – and when they argue, I find myself sometimes arguing with myself.

One thing I learned while writing fiction is that all the characters end up being based on you a bit.

“I think a lot of the feelings are rooted in reality – a lot of the worries about the world, about herself and the cultural moments she had in 2015 in Toronto. It was an era that I know well, I lived through it. Much of what she uses – the language of social justice of the time – is very deeply rooted in reality.

“What I love about fiction is that you can find the cores of humanity, which can be – I don’t want to say universal because I don’t know if anything is really universal – but to recognize parts of yourself and stories that totally different. So I really think there was a lot of “write what you know” in this book.

“But I hope some of the topics covered are bigger than me and my own experience. Just like when I read books that I like that take place in a completely different setting, or people with a completely different life than my own, you will find this core of truth to relate to.”

Compassion for heroes

“There are scenes in which I have my own opinion about what is right and what is wrong, but the characters, depending on what stage of their life they are at, may feel differently.

“There are things that happen to Lucy and the other characters in the book — a few sexual encounters — that make Lucy or the other characters uncomfortable. But they don’t necessarily see it as a violation or injury. I could have reacted differently, or if a friend had told me this, I would have been upset about it, but the characters process it in the book [with] various emotional reactions to things and [I had to] understand that they are not me.

Even when I don’t agree with what my characters are doing, I try to understand the lifestyle or backstory that led them to do it.

“I know I said they [a part of] me, but they are also separated from me and they will have answers that are not mine.

“Even when I don’t agree with what my characters are doing – with any of them, even the unequivocally bad ones in the book – I try to understand the lifestyle or backstory that led them to it.”

Transition to fiction

“To find out that I can just make things up was both scary and liberating. When you write non-fiction, you have an excuse to report facts. So if you add something strange there, there is a pattern: “I just write what happened.” ‘

“Whereas in fiction, whatever I include ends up being a choice. I mean, it’s still a non-fiction choice, but I just had to defend it in history or try to explain why certain things happen the way they did.

The realization that I could just make things up was both terrifying and liberating.

“When I wrote the first draft, I just spat the words out onto the page. But as I progressed, I learned how to create a calendar that I checked against to make sure everything happened at the right time.

“I also made little note pages for different characters to make sure they were consistent and learned how to create my own newsletters to compare my work because I didn’t have real life to compare to.”

Edits and ethics

“I had this completed manuscript around 2018 which seemed like a mess. I didn’t exactly know how to fix it – I put it off so I could come back to it later. One thing I wanted to do is that Lucy has a relationship with Malcolm, who is also a writer and editor.

“I didn’t want to write a story where Lucy is a genius and this guy is crushing her. I wanted it to be like he’s a good writer and he knows things she doesn’t and he’s smarter than her. her in certain ways. But that’s not necessarily the writer she wants to be. There was a lot of figuring that out in the script.

“That the editors really pushed me. There were no flashbacks in the early scenes. The pajama party is the result of the editing process. up to me, it would just be a series of sex scenes and conversations. And I think the book is much stronger because they push me to add more.

“I wanted more of an ethical dilemma when he gives her some advice, and it’s not necessarily wrong, but it makes her confront this decision about what kind of writer or person she wants to be.”

Anne Fitzpatrick’s comments have been edited for length and clarity.