Less than a week after Ann Heche’s death, her podcast partner Heather Duffy wrote a heartfelt tribute to the actress, calling her “a beautiful friend with a kind soul.”

Duffy and Heche, who was 53 at the time of her death, co-hosted the “Better Together” podcast.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress was declared brain-dead on Friday and taken off life support after suffering a “severe” anoxic brain injury when her car crashed into her Los Angeles home earlier this month.

“The kind soul I knew had to take some time to process the profound loss of my beautiful friend,” Duffy wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post that included a photo of the two friends smiling back and forth. “Annie was happy despite all the challenges she faced in life. Despite being in a profession of faith, she was true. Spreading love and kindness in the world was what mattered most to her, even if, at times, the world did not return it.”

Duffy added that when she decided to bring her then-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres to the premiere of “Volcano” in 1997, many people don’t realize the “bravery” and “sacrifice” it took.

“Her public stance for equality enabled many LGBTQ+ people around the world to see a future where they can live in their truth, which is more important to her than anything else,” she wrote. “We have come a long way because of her truth, bravery and kindness 25 years ago when she chose to bring a woman as her date to the premiere of Volcano.”

She said she wished the media “had talked to Heche about how harshly they judged her the moment she took a stand for equality”.

Heche told the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast earlier this year that she “wanted to stand up for love” to bring DeGeneres to the premiere, but it took a huge toll on her career.

In 2020, she told “Dancing with the Stars” that she had not worked on a studio film for 10 years due to her relationship with DeGeneres. Last year, Duffy called Heche “basically undone” on a podcast.

“She was way ahead of us, and we’re all just catching up,” Duffy added. “Fly free, my friend. The world was never meant for a beautiful man like you.”

Last week, “Better Together” creator Ryan Tillotson wrote of her “irreversible” loss.

“More than a beloved host, Annie was my friend, collaborator and a fine actress. Annie filled every room she entered with her enormous energy and welcoming presence.”

Heche has two sons: Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13.