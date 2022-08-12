New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A woman who lives in a house destroyed by Anne’s car accident speaks out.

Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home last Friday, destroying the house and everything inside.

The home’s tenant, Lynn Mitchell, took to Instagram Thursday after the car crash, providing an update about a “very crazy, traumatic time.”

“I’m still recovering and trying to get over it, but I wanted to send a huge thank you to everyone around the world, for the tremendous love and compassion and generosity and kindness people have shown this past week,” Michelle shared in her video. Business account, creative agency.

“It’s obviously been the craziest, most traumatic, confusing time… I’ll try to get in touch with everyone at the end and read everyone’s comments,” she commented.

Annie Hay ‘not expected to survive’ after fiery crash, says rep

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s really overwhelming. You guys have really impacted my life in a profound way, so thank you all so much and I’ll keep you updated.”

At the end of the video, Michelle shows her two black dogs on camera, Bree and Reuben, who were unharmed in the accident, and her pet turtle being cared for by a friend.

“They want to say thank you so much for cheering them on,” Michelle said. “My turtle Marley says ‘hi’ from the valley.”

Michelle was at home when the actress crashed her car into the residence.

“Ms. Mitchell is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her possessions, including items of deep sentimental value, were destroyed,” Shawn Hawley, the tenant’s attorney, said Monday. told Fox News Digital. “She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

While Michelle escaped unharmed, her home was “immediately red-tagged” and she “lost her entire lifetime’s worth” after the incident, which happened minutes after Heche plowed through the garage door at the apartment complex across the street.

The Mar Vista community came together and organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Michelle, who “escaped with minimal bodily harm” when Heche’s vehicle crashed into the home and caught fire. It took 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

More than 770 individual donations poured into the site, which aimed to raise $100,000 for “kind and generous individuals” left homeless after the crash.

“Lynn lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Reuben and Marley the turtle in a Mar Vista home that caught fire this week after a car drove into the home at high speed,” the campaign said.

Meanwhile, Haye is in a coma after suffering “severe” brain injuries and is “not expected to survive,” a rep for the actress told Fox News Digital Thursday evening.

The representative added that Heche had always wanted to be an organ donor and “she is being kept on life support to determine if anything is feasible.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco and Bree Stimson contributed to this report.