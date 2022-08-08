Ann Hay is under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run, police say

(CNN) Actress Annie Heche is being investigated for DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence Friday, according to LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez.

Investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw the day of the incident. They are still awaiting those results, Hernandez said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LA City Attorney’s office, Hernandez added.

Hernandez did not say whether investigators have yet been able to speak with Heche. As of Sunday, Haye was still hospitalized and in stable condition, according to her spokesperson.

Meanwhile, friends of the woman whose house was destroyed in the crash said she “narrowly escaped physical harm.”

Lynn Mitchell was at her residence when Hayes crashed and caught fire, authorities told CNN. Neighbors John and Jennifer Durand a GoFundMe To help Michelle rebuild her life.

