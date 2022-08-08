Ann Hay is under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run, police say

(CNN)Actress Annie Heche is being investigated for DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence Friday, according to LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez.
Investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw the day of the incident. They are still awaiting those results, Hernandez said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LA City Attorney’s office, Hernandez added.
Hernandez did not say whether investigators have yet been able to speak with Heche. As of Sunday, Haye was still hospitalized and in stable condition, according to her spokesperson.
Meanwhile, friends of the woman whose house was destroyed in the crash said she “narrowly escaped physical harm.”
Lynn Mitchell was at her residence when Hayes crashed and caught fire, authorities told CNN. Neighbors John and Jennifer Durand a GoFundMe To help Michelle rebuild her life.
In the description for FundraiserThe Durands say Mitchell lost everything except “some damaged emotional baggage”.
“Lynn lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Reuben and Marley the turtle in a Mar Vista home that was destroyed by fire this week when a car drove into it at high speed,” the GoFundMe says. “Lynn and her family narrowly escaped physical harm and we are very thankful for that. The house, however, was completely gutted.”
Another neighbor of Michele’s, Roy Morgan, told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS that Heche’s car stopped “about two feet from where she was sitting.”
“She was very lucky,” Morgan said of Mitchell. “She’s shocked… she’s still not shocked. There’s nothing left in the house. Everything’s destroyed.”
“Lynne lost her entire life’s possessions, memorabilia, all the equipment for her business,” the GoFundMe says. Everything else is over.”
CNN has reached out to Mitchell and the Durands for comment.
Heche suffered “severe burns and is in a long-term recovery,” a source said CNN previously said. “Her team and her family are still trying to process what caused the crash.”