Ann Hay is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at her Los Angeles home

(CNN) Ann Hay was in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a house. engulfed in flamesA representative of the actress said.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the rep said.

Heche was previously in intensive care with “severe burns” after Friday’s crash, a source close to Heche told CNN Saturday morning.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” the source said. “She suffered serious injuries and is in a long-term condition. Her team and her family are still trying to process what caused the accident.”

Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN on Friday that the vehicle was speeding when it ran off the road and crashed into a residence.

