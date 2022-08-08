Ann Hay is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at her Los Angeles home

(CNN)Ann Hay was in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a house. engulfed in flamesA representative of the actress said.
“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the rep said.
Heche was previously in intensive care with “severe burns” after Friday’s crash, a source close to Heche told CNN Saturday morning.
“She’s lucky to be alive,” the source said. “She suffered serious injuries and is in a long-term condition. Her team and her family are still trying to process what caused the accident.”
Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN on Friday that the vehicle was speeding when it ran off the road and crashed into a residence.
Heche was taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in critical condition. “It took firefighters more than an hour to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn flames from the heavily damaged structure,” the LAFD said.
No other injuries were reported.
Hours before Heche’s accident on FridayA new episode of her podcast “Better Together” was released but has since been removed from the Apple Podcasts landing page.
During part of the podcast, Heche and her co-host, Heather Duffy, discuss drinking vodka and wine, and Heche talks about having a “bad day”. It is unclear when the podcast was recorded. CNN has reached out to Heche’s representatives for comment.
“Today was very unique,” Heche says in the podcast. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes the days are sad and I don’t know when you have them, but some days Mama says … some days they’re not good, they’re very bad days. And I don’t know, some days are like that. Why ends, and things don’t really scare me that way.”
On Saturday, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told CNN officials had yet to question Heche about the circumstances of the incident.
The significant nature of her injuries prevented officers from interviewing her, a law enforcement source said.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash and a previous “felony hit and run” incident, an LAPD spokesperson told CNN Saturday evening.
The LAPD said no arrests were made.
Haye first rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual role of twins Vicki Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award. She then followed up with “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Wag the Dog.”
Her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late ’90s drew intense media attention, much to Heche’s professional dismay. In a 2021 interview with Page SixHeche said she felt “blacklisted” after their relationship went public.
“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.
Hayche has recently appeared in several television series, including “The Brave,” “Quantico” and “Chicago PD,” according to her, she currently has several acting projects in post-production. IMDb profile.