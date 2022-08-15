Anita Neville to be Manitoba’s new lieutenant governor

Anita Neville will be Manitoba’s next lieutenant governor, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

“Miss Neville has long been an advocate for the people of her community, her province and our country,” Trudeau said in a press release announcing the appointment.

“As Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, I know she will continue to make a difference to Manitobans and Canadians.”

Neville, a former Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Center, will become the first Jewish lieutenant governor of Manitoba and the third woman to hold the post.

Neville was the MP for Winnipeg South Center from 2000 until 2011, when she lost the race to Conservative Joyce Bateman. She was an opposition critic on indigenous affairs and the status of women.

During her time on Parliament Hill, Neville served on several federal committees, including those on national defense, citizenship, and immigration. She has also served as Chair of the Committee on the Status of Women and Vice Chair of the Canada-Israel Inter-Parliamentary Group.

She has worked in education for over a decade, including as a member and chair of the Board of Trustees of the Winnipeg School Division.

Neville also fought for women’s equality in politics.

She currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Western Canada Jewish Heritage Center and the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Board.

Janice Fillmon, the current lieutenant governor, suggested last fall that she was stepping down.

The Lieutenant Governor is the Queen’s representative in the province. Neville will be responsible for opening legislative sessions with a speech from the throne, swearing in members of the executive council, and granting royal assent to all laws before they become law in Manitoba.