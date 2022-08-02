Anita Asante Williamson’s England knows her platform

Ho Anyone with the slightest bit of credibility can now make the hackneyed old assumption that people just aren’t interested in watching women’s football. Not after Sunday. After all attendance records dropped and 87,000 people came to Wembley to see England win the European Championship, we have finally reached the point that so many players, coaches and administrators have been working towards for so many years.

I was overjoyed on Sunday, but I also found the experience of being at Wembley surreal. I played in the 2009 final in Finland when England lost 6-2 to Germany and the difference between then and now was like night and day. At the time, my England teammates and I were usually told to ‘go back to the kitchen’ when we returned from tournaments, and in truth, the 2009 final was so low-key that it wasn’t much different from any other match.

There were only four English journalists in Helsinki, so during my time at the BBC for Euro 2022, it was incredible to see the press boxes packed to capacity. This drastic change explains why I was thrilled to see my former lioness colleague Jill Scott come on as a substitute in the final on Sunday. At 35, Jill, who also played in the 2009 final, links that era to the present day and was a shining star in women’s football. Jill’s superpower is the highest emotional intelligence, and she embodies the sense of responsibility for the development of the women’s game shared by all England players, past and present.

This is powerful collective thinking, but we must remember the pioneering role of Hope Powell in creating it. The Lionesses manager in 2009, Hope, who was way ahead of her time in many ways, spent years fighting to improve the position of women players in England and did so much to lay the foundations and build the structure that saw Sarina Wigman’s team win the Euro. -2022.

Remember, Hope worked in a society that was not always readily supportive and respectful of women, let alone female soccer players. Since then, changing attitudes and the “Me too” movement have helped change the narrative, but impressive England captain Lea Williamson was right to say she hopes the tournament’s success will help increase gender equality. She knows she’s on the big stage right now and is taking advantage of the opportunities the platform creates for women in a wide variety of roles. Lea recognizes the power of women’s football to have an impact on society and epitomizes how English players across generations stand shoulder to shoulder in the knowledge that they can use their platform to improve things for future generations.

Back in 2009, the English women’s game was still far from being professional. This part-time job explains why I spent a significant part of my playing career in clubs in Sweden and the USA. My American experience, in particular, proved to be a personal watershed. It opened my eyes to the fact that in the English game we were so grateful for the bare minimum and so accustomed to asking for the bare necessities.

England manager Hope Powell alongside Alex Scott after losing the Euro 2009 final against Germany – but Powell should be credited as a trailblazer. Photograph: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Women soccer players in America have long been ready to scream and scream for recognition, to take collective action to fight for the right to equal pay. While living in the US, I learned how important it is to have a voice and use it to keep making progress. It can take a lot of energy, which explains why so many people were so proud when England finally lifted the trophy.

Tony Leighton should be among them. The retired journalist who until recently wrote regularly for The Guardian has done so much for women’s football in England. He covered the game when there was hardly anyone around, and, most importantly, he had the journalistic skills to not only tell our stories, but also bring them to life.

Tony recognized the quality and potential of the women’s game when it seemed like the rest of the world wasn’t ready for it. He defied the norms and ruthlessly pushed editors to provide the space needed to cover the issue. Players of my generation have a lot to thank him for.

Back in 2009, English players had the ability but lacked the regular, highly competitive games they needed to gain the vital in-game control experience and understanding of the broader tactical nuances. At the time, Germany and the US were so ahead of the curve that it’s no surprise that the former won eight European Championships between 1989 and 2013.

Now that not only England but teams from the rest of the world have caught up, the resulting parity between the countries means it’s nearly impossible to imagine a single team dominating future European and World Championships again for so long. Indeed, next summer’s line-up for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is so strong and the technical level is so high that some teams will believe they can win it.

Such intense competition should help maximize the commercial development of the game, and battles for, among other things, television rights in turn provide the funding needed to help local clubs achieve the degree of inclusiveness and diversity that English women’s football is still desperately trying to achieve. needs. Leah Williamson and her amazing teammates have finally provided a strong voice for women’s football; our responsibility now is to continue to use it properly.