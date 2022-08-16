New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says that more than 6 million dogs and cats are put into shelters each year, and hundreds of thousands of them do not survive.

Many shelters across the country are complaining about overcrowded dogs and are asking for the public’s help. As with other industries, a major problem for shelters There is a shortage of staff. When shelters don’t have the help they need, it can be bad news for hopeful pets.

“You’re not providing the service you used to be able to provide. And in our terms, that means getting animals out of shelters alive,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that keeps track. Euthanization data across the US

With less staff, Castle says many shelters are open for shorter hours.

“It gives animals less chance of getting out alive. We’re seeing shelters doing fever events,” she said.

The city-run shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina had a particularly tough summer. Melissa Nicely has worked at the Charlotte shelter for 15 years and said it’s the worst she’s seen.

“In the month of June, if you average it all out, it’s probably 3-4 dogs per day,” Nicely said.

The Charlotte shelter has 40% more volunteers than last summer.

“I feel like I’m crying wolf sometimes because we’ve been full for so long and we’ve been yelling and screaming,” Nicely said.

When shelters are understaffed, that means fewer resources go to dogs with medical or behavioral problems.

“We had to make some decisions that some would call ‘space,’ but it wasn’t just about space, we also had to consider behavior,” Nicely explained.

Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is primarily focused on improving conditions in five states: California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. Those states make up 31% of the US population, yet account for half of all shelter homicides, according to BFAS.

“Maybe they have a lot of different shelters that don’t have the resources or access to the community population to help them,” Castle said.

Even if you can’t adopt a pet. Many shelters say the best way to help is to volunteer or foster a pet temporarily.