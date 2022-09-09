New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two animal rights activists briefly interrupted the Buffalo Bills’ shellacking of the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in the first game of the NFL season.

With live action everywhere, the women identified as Emek Eko and Katia Shokrai ran through Sophie Stadium holding smoke flares. The group said the women sought to highlight the upcoming Smithfield Foods factory farm whistleblowers trial.

The women were tackled by security guards and one of them lost their temper amid the chaotic situation. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw the flare into the end zone and it was picked off by a security guard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident stopped the game due to smoke. The Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champions 31-10.

Direct Action Everywhere said in a press release that two of its investigators, Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, have been charged with multiple crimes for “rescuing” piglets from Circle Four Farms, owned by Smithfield Foods. This incident happened in 2017.

Bills Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for first touchdown of 2022 NFL season

“Smithfield, like the animal agriculture industry, is a barbaric house of cards — built on unconscionable, systemic abuse and desperate efforts to shield that abuse from the public eye,” Shokrai said in a news release. “I want to let the world know that animal rescuers are facing years in prison because of this organization’s excessive influence on our democracy.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists have been charged in the incident. While the three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.

The trial will be held in the first week of October.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Direct Action Everywhere was also responsible for protests during Minnesota Timberwolves games earlier this year.