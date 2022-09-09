closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two animal rights activists briefly interrupted the Buffalo Bills’ shellacking of the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in the first game of the NFL season.

With live action everywhere, the women identified as Emek Eko and Katia Shokrai ran through Sophie Stadium holding smoke flares. The group said the women sought to highlight the upcoming Smithfield Foods factory farm whistleblowers trial.

The women were tackled by security guards and one of them lost their temper amid the chaotic situation. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw the flare into the end zone and it was picked off by a security guard.

Katia Shokrai and Emek Eko led their protest.

Katia Shokrai and Emek Eko led their protest.
(live action everywhere)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident stopped the game due to smoke. The Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champions 31-10.

Direct Action Everywhere said in a press release that two of its investigators, Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, have been charged with multiple crimes for “rescuing” piglets from Circle Four Farms, owned by Smithfield Foods. This incident happened in 2017.

Bills Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for first touchdown of 2022 NFL season

“Smithfield, like the animal agriculture industry, is a barbaric house of cards — built on unconscionable, systemic abuse and desperate efforts to shield that abuse from the public eye,” Shokrai said in a news release. “I want to let the world know that animal rescuers are facing years in prison because of this organization’s excessive influence on our democracy.”

Two women ran across the SoFi Stadium field with smoke flares to highlight the upcoming trial.

Two women ran across the SoFi Stadium field with smoke flares to highlight the upcoming trial.
(live action everywhere)

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists have been charged in the incident. While the three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.

The trial will be held in the first week of October.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meet at mid-field after an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meet at mid-field after an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Direct Action Everywhere was also responsible for protests during Minnesota Timberwolves games earlier this year.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.