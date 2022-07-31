New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many people grew up hearing about guardian angels. We are taught that they are here to watch over us and protect us, but did you know that they are also there to serve us?

If you’re like me, the thought of a glorious angel waiting on me to “serve” me can be hard to believe and even a little uncomfortable. And Hebrews 1:14 says, “Are they not all ministering spirits sent forth to minister to those who should inherit salvation?”

Bruce Barton writes of this verse in his Life Application Bible Commentary, “Angels were higher than men in the hierarchy of creation (see Psalm 8:4), created first and with a higher function. But God reversed the order and ordered angels to serve His people.”

Psalm 91 tells us, “For he has commanded his angels to protect you wherever you go. They will hold you with their hands, so that you will not bruise your foot even against a stone.” (v 11-12 NLT).

These illustrations of God’s powerful messengers humbled me deeply. God cares deeply for His children and has placed countless supernatural blessings at our fingertips, including the privilege of requesting angelic help and protection. Whether we receive the fullness of these gifts is up to us.

My understanding of angels deepened this past fall when my husband, Sam, and I began attending a weekly dinner hosted by one of our church elders.

At the first dinner, our host, Mike, explained how he had been hosting large gatherings in his home for nearly 30 years, and when this began he asked God to make his home a “dispatch center” for angels. He explained how he specifically prayed that these angels would receive assignments from God in his physical home.

At a party a few years after he said that prayer (and didn’t tell anyone else at the time), a guest told Mike that when he closed his eyes to pray before their meal, he saw and felt dozens of angels in his home, a sort of “distribution center” for angels in the Dallas area. “.

Mike’s story touched me and Sam deeply and inspired us to ask God to use angels to protect our family.

We firmly believe that our specific prayers have been answered as we prepare to transition our infant from his bassinet in our bedroom to a crib in his own room. As a first-time parent, especially in the beginning, you’re nervous about your baby being a few feet away from you. I realize the challenges we face as parents are small compared to the many issues many others struggle with, but no problem is too small for God. And even though I’ve talked to our son’s pediatrician, read several books, and prayed for the time to move him to his own room, I still worry about the transition.

I sat rocking our son in front of his crib one afternoon as he napped and realized the Holy Spirit was prompting me to pray for four angels to be posted to each corner of his crib. I closed my eyes and asked God to help me that these heavenly warriors would smite every corner, and I continued that prayer for several weeks. I specifically prayed that these angels would not only protect our son, but that they would minister to him and help him not to be afraid or confused when he wakes up and we are not there.

Finally it was time for us to try out the crib. We have a high-tech baby monitor that tracks the baby’s sleep patterns. It tells you the exact timestamps of when your baby falls asleep and wakes up, and even displays a timestamp every time mom or dad visits the crib to help baby get back to sleep.

The first three nights, he woke up a few times at 4 a.m. When we heard him, Sam or I would go in and check on him. But on the morning of the fourth night, I woke up at 7 and realized that our baby had slept through the night!

My first reaction was to go in and check on him to make sure he was okay. Thank God he was sleeping soundly. I went to check his monitor to see how he slept and was confused to see three timestamps marked 4am, 5am and 6am when he visited his crib.

I asked Sam if he had checked on the baby at the time, and dumbfounded, we both realized he hadn’t. At first I wondered if there was some kind of fault with the monitor. Then a still, small voice whispered to my soul, “Kristen, what did you ask me?” I jumped out of bed and said to Sam, “It’s angels!” We both laughed in utter disbelief, amazed at God’s apparent faith.

We shared this story with our friend Mike and we all agreed that the angels watching over our baby’s crib were sent from Mike’s dispatch center as we marveled at God!

Many may find this story hard to believe, or even if they do, they may think that this kind of thing would never happen to them. If that’s you, I want to encourage you by admitting that not too long ago, my husband and I were thinking the same thing.

But think about it. As Christians we all say we believe in angels – but do we really? It is only through God’s grace and gentle nudges that we come to take gradual leaps of faith, praying and trusting literal angels to fill our home. Know that all who accept Jesus have these abundant blessings at their fingertips.

Receive God’s love and pray for angelic protection over your home and your family. All you have to do is ask.