Angels star Mike Trout will have to manage a ‘rare’ back condition for the rest of his career

Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout will have to manage pain from the “rarest” back condition of his career, the team’s trainer said.

“I think we should have some concern over that,” Mike Frostad Said Reporters. “But long-term, we have to look at it as something – he has to manage it not just this season, but for the rest of his career.”

Trout’s return this season is unclear because he received a cortisone shot and it could be another week before he can participate in baseball activities. He hasn’t played since leaving a July 12 game against the Houston Astros with back pain.

A week later, the team determined that he had back problems caused by swelling of the ribs. Frostad said the 10-time All-Star’s injury was “costovertebral dysfunction at T5.”

“It’s a very rare situation that’s behind him right now,” Frostad said. “Dr. (Robert Watkins), one of the most famous spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn’t see a lot of this.

“And for this to happen in a baseball player, we have to consider what he puts himself through, hitting, swinging every day, just preparing. And then playing in the outfield as well. … There are many things that exacerbate it. But this doctor didn’t see much.

Last season, he did not play again after suffering a right calf strain in May 2021.

But Trout told the Orange County Register that his goal is to bounce back this season and that he’s not worried about his career.

“I had to stay on top of my daily routine to prevent it from coming back,” he said. “I feel good where it’s at right now. It’s getting better every day. I felt really good today.”